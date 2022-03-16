Advisor Group Welcomes Brett Straub CFP® And Stephanie Wade To Its Platform With Over $120 Million In Assets

New Jersey-Based Independent Financial Advisors Affiliate with Advisor Group Through SagePoint Financial from Principal Securities

PHOENIX, March 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Advisor Group, the nation's largest network of independent wealth management firms, today announced the successful affiliation to its network of Brett Straub and Stephanie Wade, independent financial advisors with more than $120 million in total client assets, from Principal Securities.

Mr. Straub and Mrs. Wade, of Straub Group Advantage, based in Haddon Heights, NJ, join Advisor Group through member firm SagePoint Financial Services, headquartered in Phoenix, AZ, and the Las Vegas, NV-based The AmeriFlex Group under founder and CEO, Tom Goodson. Advisor Group's network of firms also includes FSC Securities, Royal Alliance Associates, Securities America, Triad Advisors and Woodbury Financial Services.

Desireé Sii, President and CEO of SagePoint Financial, said, "It is my pleasure to welcome Brett and Stephanie to SagePoint and Advisor Group. Tom continues to build AmeriFlex into a great firm, serving clients across the country with distinction. Adding financial advisors of Brett and Stephanie's caliber to his lineup will only enhance AmeriFlex. We look forward to working with them to accelerate their growth, while providing best-in-class tools, technology and support to help him best serve their clients."

Both Mr. Straub and Mrs. Wade have more than 29 years of experience providing financial planning and investment advisory services to individuals and small businesses. Mr. Straub said, "When Stephanie and I started looking for a new affiliation opportunity for Straub Group Advantage, we wanted to find a home where we felt comfortable taking our practice to the next level. We found that with AmeriFlex and SagePoint Financial."

Mrs. Wade added, "We were attracted to the expansive offerings of these firms, especially their dedicated marketing and practice development consultants, business intelligence tools, cybersecurity protections, innovative technology and back-office support."

Mr. Goodson said, "I'm excited to welcome Brett and Stephanie to The AmeriFlex Group and the larger SagePoint family. It's the start of a great partnership where we will be able to offer them the scale and resources they need to grow, while they give us the ability to expand our firm's geographic reach into the East Coast. We look forward to working together to achieve our mutual businesses goals and provide their clients with an exceptional experience."

Greg Cornick, Advisor Group's President for Advice & Wealth Management, said, "We are thrilled to welcome Brett and Stephanie to Advisor Group and are committed to their continued success. I congratulate Desireé, Iyana Harris and the teams at SagePoint and AmeriFlex for bringing such an impressive team to Advisor Group and for continuing to attract high caliber talent to our organizations."

About The AmeriFlex Group

The AmeriFlex Group® is recognized as The Home for Hybrids® (www.HomeForHybrids.com) - BD/RIA Transitional Wealth Planners™ (financial advisors). The RIA is owned-and-operated by its advisor members and partners. Securities offered through SagePoint Financial, Inc. (SPF), member FINRA/SIPC. Investment advisory services offered through The AmeriFlex® Group, an Independent Registered Investment Advisor. SPF is separately owned and other entities and/or marketing names, products or services referenced here are independent of SPF. Insurance is offered independent of SPF. 8485 W Sunset Road, Suite 204, Las Vegas, NV 89113

About SagePoint Financial

SagePoint Financial, Inc. is part of one of the nation's largest independent broker-dealer organizations and a Registered Investment Advisor, member FINRA and SIPC. SagePoint is supported by Advisor Group, one of the largest truly independent broker-dealer networks in the industry. The firm has approximately 1,400 advisors across the U.S. For more information, please visit www.sagepointfinancial.com.

About Advisor Group

Advisor Group, Inc. is the nation's largest network of independent wealth management firms, serving approximately 11,100 financial professionals and overseeing over $450 billion in client assets. The firm is mission-driven to support the strategic role that advisors can play in the lives of their clients. Cultivating a spirit of entrepreneurship and independence, Advisor Group champions the enduring value of financial professionals and is committed to being in their corner every step of the way. For more information visit https://www.advisorgroup.com.

Securities and investment advisory services are offered through the firms: FSC Securities Corporation, Royal Alliance Associates, Inc., SagePoint Financial, Inc., Triad Advisors, LLC, and Woodbury Financial Services, Inc., broker-dealers, registered investment advisers, and members of FINRA and SIPC. Securities are offered through Securities America, Inc., a broker-dealer and member of FINRA and SIPC. Advisory services are offered through Arbor Point Advisors, LLC, Ladenburg Thalmann Asset Management, Inc., Securities America Advisors, Inc., and Triad Hybrid Solutions, LLC, registered investment advisers. Advisory programs offered by FSC Securities Corporation, Royal Alliance Associates, Inc., SagePoint Financial, Inc., and Woodbury Financial Services, Inc., are sponsored by VISION2020 Wealth Management Corp., an affiliated registered investment adviser. Advisor Group, Inc. is an affiliate of these firms. 20 E. Thomas Rd., Ste. 2000, Phoenix, AZ, 85012. 866.481.0379.

Media Inquiries

Donald Cutler/ Liz Shim

Haven Tower Group

[email protected] or [email protected]

424 317 4864 or 424 317 4861

SOURCE Advisor Group