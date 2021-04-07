Advisor Group Welcomes New Mexico Wealth Management Practice with $583 Million in Assets to its Platform

PHOENIX, April 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Advisor Group, the nation's largest network of independent wealth management firms, today announced the successful recruitment to its network of Charles Stephen, an Albuquerque, N.M.-based firm led by Partners Adam Ciepiela and Kelly Famiglietta that has four financial professionals and oversees $583 million in total client assets.

Charles Stephen joins Advisor Group through its subsidiary and network member firm SagePoint Financial and one of SagePoint's top-producing Super-OSJ groups, Santa Barbara, Calif.-based AmeriFlex Financial Services. Advisor Group also includes FSC Securities, Royal Alliance Associates, Securities America, Triad Advisors and Woodbury Financial Services.

In addition to Mr. Ciepiela and Ms. Famiglietta, the practice includes financial professionals Steve Ciepiela, who co-founded the firm in 1983, and Jonathan Stoner, who joined Charles Stephen in 2018. The practice specializes in multigenerational financial planning, retirement planning, portfolio management, business succession planning, education planning and tax planning, among other services.

Desireé Sii, President and CEO of SagePoint Financial, said, "More than ever, financial professionals look to leverage the resources, scale and expertise of well-run, well-resourced wealth management firms to support their businesses. The experts at SagePoint and Advisor Group are ready to work with the financial professionals of Charles Stephen to help them reach their business goals."

Adam Ciepiela said, "In this competitive landscape, we knew the right path forward for our firm and clients was to partner with AmeriFlex, SagePoint and Advisor Group. At each level, we have found enthusiastic experts ready to help us grow our business and serve our clients to the best of our ability."

Ms. Famiglietta continued, "Joining SagePoint and working with AmeriFlex provides our firm access to best-in-class shared resources, business services and technology while streamlining our regulatory compliance programs, enabling our financial professionals to focus on our clients' needs."

Greg Cornick, Advisor Group's President, Advice & Wealth Management, said, "On behalf of the entire Advisor Group network of firms, we welcome the exceptional professionals at Charles Stephen. The success they have had to this point is a credit to their hard work and focus on offering their clients an amazing service experience. Bringing aboard a group as strong as this is a credit to the ability of Desireé Sii and her team to tell our story to the market of prospective recruits. Moving forward, both SagePoint and Advisor Group will be, as always, in Charles Stephen's corner as they grow their business to the next level."

About SagePoint Financial

SagePoint Financial, Inc. is part of one of the nation's largest independent broker-dealer organizations and a Registered Investment Advisor, member FINRA and SIPC. SagePoint is supported by Advisor Group, one of the largest truly independent broker-dealer networks in the industry. The firm has approximately 1,400 advisors across the U.S. For more information, please visit www.sagepointfinancial.com.

About Advisor Group

Advisor Group, Inc. is the nation's largest network of independent wealth management firms, serving approximately 11,100 financial professionals and overseeing over $450 billion in client assets. The firm is mission-driven to support the strategic role that advisors can play in the lives of their clients. Cultivating a spirit of entrepreneurship and independence, Advisor Group champions the enduring value of financial professionals and is committed to being in their corner every step of the way. For more information visit https://www.advisorgroup.com.

Securities and investment advisory services are offered through the firms: FSC Securities Corporation, Royal Alliance Associates, Inc., SagePoint Financial, Inc., Triad Advisors, LLC, and Woodbury Financial Services, Inc., broker-dealers, registered investment advisers, and members of FINRA and SIPC. Securities are offered through Securities America, Inc., a broker-dealer and member of FINRA and SIPC. Advisory services are offered through Arbor Point Advisors, LLC, Ladenburg Thalmann Asset Management, Inc., Securities America Advisors, Inc., and Triad Hybrid Solutions, LLC, registered investment advisers. Advisory programs offered by FSC Securities Corporation, Royal Alliance Associates, Inc., SagePoint Financial, Inc., and Woodbury Financial Services, Inc., are sponsored by VISION2020 Wealth Management Corp., an affiliated registered investment adviser. Advisor Group, Inc. is an affiliate of these firms. 20 E. Thomas Rd., Ste. 2000, Phoenix, AZ, 85012. 866.481.0379.

