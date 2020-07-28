Advisor Group Welcomes Richard Page To Ladenburg Thalmann & Co. Inc. As Managing Director In Healthcare Investment Banking Group

PHOENIX, July 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Advisor Group, the nation's largest network of independent wealth management firms, today announced that veteran investment banker Richard Page has joined Ladenburg Thalmann & Co. Inc. as a Managing Director in its Healthcare Investment Banking Group, effective immediately. In his new role, Mr. Page will work to further expand Ladenburg Thalmann's presence with both new and existing corporate healthcare clients.

David Rosenberg, Co-President and Chief Executive Officer of Ladenburg Thalmann & Co. Inc., said, "Ladenburg is pleased to add someone of Rich's caliber to our already talented investment banking team, as we see substantial opportunity to continue to expand our efforts in the healthcare sector, a space we know well. In addition to Ladenburg's growing investment banking and research capabilities, we now also have robust institutional distribution capabilities and the backing of a well-resourced national firm as part of Advisor Group. We look forward to working with Rich to build upon our existing momentum in the healthcare sector."

Mr. Page joins Ladenburg from Janney Montgomery Scott, where he served as the Head of Healthcare Investment Banking and led efforts to expand that firm's scope of financing and strategic advisory transactions within life sciences. Mr. Page previously served as a Co-Head of Healthcare Investment Banking at ThinkEquity and a Director in the healthcare group at JMP Securities. Mr. Page started his healthcare investment banking career at Lehman Brothers and has over 25 years of experience serving biotechnology, specialty pharmaceutical, biomanufacturing, diagnostic, and medical device companies. Mr. Page received a B.A. in Economics from Haverford College and holds Series 24, 7, 63 and 79 FINRA licenses.

At Ladenburg, he will be based in New York and will report to Ladenburg Thalmann & Co. Inc.'s Head of Healthcare Investment Banking, David Strupp.

Mr. Strupp said, "We're excited to welcome Rich to Ladenburg, as his depth and breadth of experience in the healthcare sector will be an invaluable asset to our firm. Rich has particular expertise advising life sciences, biotechnology, specialty pharmaceutical, medical technology and diagnostics companies, and we're confident that he will make important contributions to Ladenburg's future success."

Richard Page said, "Given all the success that the Ladenburg Healthcare Group has had over the last many years, I am thrilled to be joining the firm, and I look forward to working with Ladenburg's talented team to further expand its footprint in healthcare."

About Advisor Group

Advisor Group, Inc. is the nation's largest network of independent wealth management firms, serving approximately 11,300 financial professionals and overseeing over $450 billion in client assets. The firm is mission-driven to support the strategic role that advisors can play in the lives of their clients. Cultivating a spirit of entrepreneurship and independence, Advisor Group champions the enduring value of financial professionals and is committed to being in their corner every step of the way. For more information visit https://www.advisorgroup.com.

Securities and investment advisory services are offered through Advisor Group, Inc. subsidiaries, FSC Securities Corporation, KMS Financial Services, Inc., Royal Alliance Associates, Inc., SagePoint Financial, Inc., Triad Advisors, LLC, and Woodbury Financial Services, Inc., broker-dealers, registered investment advisers, and members of FINRA and SIPC. Securities services are offered through Investacorp, Inc., Securities America, Inc., and Securities Service Network, broker-dealers and members of FINRA and SIPC. Advisory services are offered through Arbor Point Advisors, LLC, Investacorp Advisory Services, Inc., Ladenburg Thalmann Asset Management, Inc., Securities America Advisor, Inc., SSN Advisory, Inc., and Triad Hybrid Solutions, LLC, registered investment advisers. Advisor Group, Inc. is a holding company. Advisor Group, Inc. is separately owned and other entities and/or marketing names, products or services referenced here are independent of Advisor Group, Inc. 20 E. Thomas Rd., Ste. 2000, Phoenix, AZ, 85012. 866.481.0379

About Ladenburg Thalmann & Co. Inc. Ladenburg Thalmann & Co. Inc. has been a member of the New York Stock Exchange for 135 years and offers a full suite of investment banking and capital markets products and services, including proprietary equity research and a fixed-income trading desk.

Media Contacts:

Joseph Kuo / Chris Clemens

Haven Tower Group

424 317 4851 or 424 317 4854

[email protected] or [email protected]

SOURCE Advisor Group

Related Links

https://www.advisorgroup.com

