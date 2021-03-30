Advisor Group Welcomes Rosenblum Wealth Management With Assets Totaling $173 Million

PHOENIX, March 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Advisor Group, the nation's largest network of independent wealth management firms, today announced the successful recruitment to its network of Rosenblum Wealth Management, a solo practice based in Jupiter, Fla., and Flemington, N.J., that oversees $173 million in total client assets.

Rosenblum Wealth Management joins Advisor Group through its subsidiary and network member firm SagePoint Financial. Advisor Group also includes FSC Securities, Royal Alliance Associates, Securities America, Triad Advisors, and Woodbury Financial Services.

Led by CEO Lee Rosenblum, a 30-plus-year veteran of the financial services industry, Rosenblum Wealth Management specializes in investment management services, tax services, life insurance products and long-term care solutions.

Desireé Sii, President and CEO of SagePoint Financial, said, "Dedicated financial professionals are always looking to enhance their clients' experiences through the best platforms, technology and culture. We are excited that Lee and his team found the right fit with SagePoint and Advisor Group, and we look forward to supporting his continued growth and the development of his service-driven approach."

Mr. Rosenblum said, "The flexibility provided at SagePoint was a clear driver of our decision to join the larger Advisor Group family. But the cultural fit that we found with the team at SagePoint made our choice much easier. I am excited to work with Desireé and the entire team at SagePoint and Advisor Group to take full advantage of the services our new platform offers."

Greg Cornick, Advisor Group's President, Advice & Wealth Management, said, "We're pleased that Rosenblum Wealth Management joined the Advisor Group family through SagePoint. It is a testament to Desireé's relationship and management style that she and the excellent recruitment professionals on her team continue to partner with such incredible financial professionals. Advisor Group's momentum continues to enhance its position as a preferred partner that leverages technology to help our financial professionals grow their businesses and serve their clients efficiently."

About SagePoint Financial

SagePoint Financial, Inc. is part of one of the nation's largest independent broker-dealer organizations and a Registered Investment Advisor, member FINRA and SIPC. SagePoint is supported by Advisor Group, one of the largest truly independent broker-dealer networks in the industry. The firm has approximately 1,400 advisors across the U.S. For more information, please visit www.sagepointfinancial.com.

About Advisor Group

Advisor Group, Inc. is the nation's largest network of independent wealth management firms, serving approximately 11,100 financial professionals and overseeing over $450 billion in client assets. The firm is mission-driven to support the strategic role that advisors can play in the lives of their clients. Cultivating a spirit of entrepreneurship and independence, Advisor Group champions the enduring value of financial professionals and is committed to being in their corner every step of the way. For more information visit https://www.advisorgroup.com.

Securities and investment advisory services are offered through the firms: FSC Securities Corporation, Royal Alliance Associates, Inc., SagePoint Financial, Inc., Triad Advisors, LLC, and Woodbury Financial Services, Inc., broker-dealers, registered investment advisers, and members of FINRA and SIPC. Securities are offered through Securities America, Inc., a broker-dealer and member of FINRA and SIPC. Advisory services are offered through Arbor Point Advisors, LLC, Ladenburg Thalmann Asset Management, Inc., Securities America Advisors, Inc., and Triad Hybrid Solutions, LLC, registered investment advisers. Advisory programs offered by FSC Securities Corporation, Royal Alliance Associates, Inc., SagePoint Financial, Inc., and Woodbury Financial Services, Inc., are sponsored by VISION2020 Wealth Management Corp., an affiliated registered investment adviser. Advisor Group, Inc. is an affiliate of these firms. 20 E. Thomas Rd., Ste. 2000, Phoenix, AZ, 85012. 866.481.0379.

