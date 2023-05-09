Advisor Group Welcomes Tom Delich and his Team to its Network

Former RBC Wealth Management Advisor with $250 Million in Client Assets Joins Through Financial Dimensions Group, One of Advisor Group's Largest Groups

PHOENIX, May 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Advisor Group, one of the nation's largest networks of independent wealth management firms, announced that Tom Delich, Founder of Delich Wealth Management from New Brighton, MN, has joined Financial Dimensions Group one of the largest groups affiliated with Advisor Group, with more than 60 financial professionals managing over $4.2 billion in total client assets. Mr. Delich and his team, including Wealth Advisor Ben Freeby, CFP®, CPFA® and Registered Client Associate Mary Farnham bring $250 million in client assets to the Advisor Group network. The team joins Advisor Group from RBC Wealth Management.

Delich Wealth Management provides its clients with a holistic approach to wealth management by integrating client objectives into a personalized plan that grows and changes along with their needs and goals. The team combines sophisticated investment planning tools and professional resources to develop customized solutions focused on accumulating wealth, protecting assets, creating a retirement income stream and transferring wealth to protect their clients' legacies.

Greg Cornick, President, Advice and Wealth Management, Advisor Group, said, "I'm pleased to welcome Tom and his team to Advisor Group. Their impressive growth and dedication to holistic wealth management make them a great addition to Financial Dimensions Group. Our value proposition and scale continue to resonate across the marketplace, as advisors are attracted to our industry-leading combination of resources, services and support that helps unlock their growth potential."

"We are excited to partner with Financial Dimensions Group and look forward to all the benefits of being part of Advisor Group," said Mr. Delich. "After researching the many firms out there, we believe we found the best solution for our firm and, more importantly, our clients. Their multitude of investment strategies broadens our current capabilities, while their advanced trading tools and state-of-the-art technology will allow us to best address our clients' needs. With Advisor Group, we will have the independence and flexibility we want to run our firm as we see fit, and the resources and support we need to continue our success into the future."

Mr. Delich began his career in financial services at TCF Bank in 1997, where he worked as a supervisor and investment representative. He joined RBC Wealth Management in 2000, and for the past 23 years, he has partnered with individuals, families and small business owners to create personalized wealth management strategies to help them attain their financial dreams.

Mr. Delich graduated from Bethel University with a Bachelor of Arts degree. He also received valuable education and experience in the Marine Corps Reserves with MP company out of Fort Snelling.

Gregg Anderson, CFP, Founder and President of Financial Dimensions Group added, "We are thrilled to welcome Tom and his team to our firm. Their client-centric approach to wealth management is a perfect fit with our values and culture that puts the client at the center of all we do. We look forward to working with Delich Wealth Management as they leverage our scale and resources to define success on their own terms. As we learn more about Tom, Ben and Mary's long-term business aspirations, we are committed to working every day to help them achieve their goals."

About Advisor Group

Advisor Group, Inc., a portfolio company of Reverence Capital Partners, is the nation's largest network of independent wealth management firms, serving approximately 10,000 financial professionals. The firm is mission-driven to support the strategic role that financial professionals can play in the lives of their clients. Cultivating a spirit of entrepreneurship and independence, Advisor Group champions the enduring value of financial professionals. For more information visit https://www.advisorgroup.com .

Securities and investment advisory services are offered through the firms: FSC Securities Corporation, Royal Alliance Associates, Inc., SagePoint Financial, Inc., Triad Advisors, LLC, Infinex Investments, Inc., and Woodbury Financial Services, Inc., broker-dealers, registered investment advisers, and members of FINRA and SIPC. Securities are offered through Securities America, Inc., American Portfolios Financial Services, Inc., and Ladenburg Thalmann & Co., broker-dealers and member of FINRA and SIPC. Advisory services are offered through Arbor Point Advisors, LLC, American Portfolios Advisors, Inc., Ladenburg Thalmann Asset Management, Inc., Securities America Advisors, Inc., and Triad Hybrid Solutions, LLC, registered investment advisers. Advisory programs offered by FSC Securities Corporation, Royal Alliance Associates, Inc., SagePoint Financial, Inc., Securities America Advisors, Inc., Triad Advisors, LLC., and Woodbury Financial Services, Inc., are sponsored by VISION2020 Wealth Management Corp., an affiliated registered investment adviser.

About Financial Dimensions Group

Financial Dimensions Group is a wealth management firm headquartered in Arden Hills, MN. The firm develops customized financial programs for clients including Tax management, Investment management, Retirement strategies, Estate conservation and Insurance. The firm was SEC registered in 2012 and serves 27 states through 61 advisors. Financial Dimensions Group manages $4.2 billion and provides investment advisory services for 3,916 clients. The firm has a 1:80 advisor/client ratio. Securities and investment advisory services offered through Royal Alliance Associates, Inc. (RAA), member FINRA/SIPC. Additional advisory services offered through Financial Dimensions Group, Inc. RAA is separately owned.

