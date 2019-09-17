Advisor Group Wins Two Awards At Fifth Annual WealthManagement.com Industry Awards

PHOENIX, Sept. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Advisor Group, one of the nation's largest networks of independent wealth management firms, comprising FSC Securities Corporation, Royal Alliance Associates, SagePoint Financial and Woodbury Financial, today announced that it received two awards at the 2019 WealthManagement.com Industry Awards ceremony held Sept. 12 in New York.

Advisor Group Chief Marketing Officer Susan Theder was recognized as broker-dealer CMO of the Year by the publication, while the company's My Succession Plan, a platform that combines expert consultation, matching and continuity services for advisors across the Advisor Group network, won the award for Transition Support in the 1,000 advisors or more broker-dealer category.

Jamie Price, CEO and President of Advisor Group said, "It is particularly gratifying for us as an organization to be recognized for simply following through on our core mission: To be in the corner of our advisors through all phases of their business life cycles. It's our job to support advisors with best-in-breed practice-management solutions, technology and infrastructure. We look forward to continuing to make good on our promise to them."

"Additionally, Susan Theder deserves special thanks for her tireless efforts on behalf of Advisor Group and its advisors," Mr. Price continued. "Susan has been a trusted voice on our executive leadership team, providing sage counsel on a variety of topics, especially those related to marketing and communications. I know I speak for our entire organization when I say we appreciate the contributions she and her team make every day to our shared mission."

Since 2016, Ms. Theder has enhanced the effectiveness of the Advisor Group's marketing and communications efforts to existing advisors, prospects and the industry at large. She and her team have developed innovative marketing programs to help advisors better tell their stories and grow their businesses and established Advisor Group as a thought leader in the independent wealth management space through highly creative public relations and advertising campaigns. These include MyCMO, a multi-channel communications platform offering advisors authentically voiced, customizable marketing assets; MarketingU, an intuitive, online, curriculum-based program that helps advisors elevate their marketing to clients and prospects; and Advisor Marketing Consultants, a team of in-house marketing specialists offering comprehensive, one-on-one consultations to advisors.

Her efforts also include numerous initiatives to empower female advisors to create community and grow their businesses.

Ms. Theder said, "I'm both humbled and appreciative to receive this truly remarkable recognition from my industry peers and WealthManagement.com. This was an individual award, but I accepted it on behalf of our entire marketing team – as talented and dedicated a group of professionals as you will find in the wealth management industry. At the end of the day, marketing is largely about building relationships with advisors and the other constituencies that have a stake in the success of our business and communicating our brand message to those audiences in a genuine way. I am passionate about this mission and about the strong impact great marketing can make in the overall success of our network, our subsidiary firms and our thousands of advisors."

My Succession Plan aims to create a one-stop-shop for advisors' succession, acquisition and business continuity needs and provide industry-leading guidance to advisors executing transactions.

Through My Succession Plan, Advisor Group's Succession and Acquisition team in 2018 facilitated the closing of 91 succession and acquisition deals, as well as 118 continuity deals.

Todd Fulks, Advisor Group's Senior Vice President, Succession and Acquisition, said, "With every passing day, we're seeing greater demand among our advisors for the services we offer. There are many M&A and transition consulting services out there, no doubt. Our team offers industry-leading advice and guidance, but where we differentiate ourselves is our ability to work with other parts the Advisor Group organization to move levers that may help bring transactions to a successful outcome. Looking forward, we stand ready to help advisors in all their succession and transition needs as they grow and scale their businesses."

Now in its fifth year, the WealthManagement.com Industry Awards recognize companies and individuals that have shown themselves to be leaders in the wealth management space when it comes to supporting the success of financial advisors. An expert panel of 14 industry leaders narrowed down the submissions to finalists and ultimately the winners, who were announced at a gala Sept. 12 at the Ziegfeld Ballroom in New York.

Mr. Price concluded: "While these awards are a validation of all of our efforts as a company to support our advisors, we can't rest on our laurels. In an ever-changing industry, advisors need to know that they have a trusted ally with the scale, reach and resources to ensure their success in a highly competitive space. We gladly accept that responsibility every day, and we will always put our best foot forward when it comes to supporting our advisors."

About Advisor Group

Advisor Group, Inc. is one of the nation's largest networks of independent financial advisors serving over 7,000 advisors and overseeing $268 billion in client assets. Headquartered in Phoenix, AZ, the firm is mission-driven to support the heroic role that advisors can play in the lives of their clients, offering securities and investment advisory services through its subsidiaries FSC Securities Corp., Royal Alliance Associates Inc., SagePoint Financial, Inc. and Woodbury Financial Services, Inc., as broker/dealers, registered investment advisors and members of FINRA and SIPC. Cultivating a spirit of entrepreneurship and independence, Advisor Group champions the enduring value of financial advisors and is committed to being in their corner every step of the way. For more information visit https://www.advisorgroup.com

Media Inquiries

Joseph Kuo / Chris Clemens

Haven Tower Group

424 317 4851 or 424 317 4854

jkuo@haventower.com or cclemens@haventower.com

SOURCE Advisor Group, Inc.