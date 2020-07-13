Advisor360° Expands HR, Operations and Engineering Teams with Four New Hires

WESTON, Mass., July 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- WealthTech software company Advisor360° today announced four new hires: Meredith Crouse as Senior Vice President, Chief People Officer, Doug Wood as Senior Vice President, Customer Success and Operations, Gilad Sade as Vice President, Engineering Development and John Considine as Vice President, Solutions Architect.

"This is a very exciting time for our business," said Rich Napolitano, CEO of Advisor360°. "Meredith, Doug, Gilad and John are each highly accomplished in their respective fields. Bringing all four of them on board at once is a transformative moment for us as a company, as we merge our FinServ heritage with our new team members' deep knowledge of enterprise software and Cloud IT. I am excited to work with each of them to grow, expand and further strengthen our tech solutions, and help even more advisors and enterprises streamline their daily activities."

As Senior Vice President, Chief People Officer, Ms. Crouse will lead the company's human resources strategy and functions, including talent acquisition, talent management, learning and development, employee relations, organizational design, HR systems, and total rewards. Ms. Crouse brings over 20 years of HR experience, having previously served as the Chief Human Resources Officer and Head of Internal Communications for Monster Worldwide. She also served as Global Head of Human Resources and Internal Communications for Clarivate Analytics and Thomson Reuters' IP and Science business. Ms. Crouse holds a BA in communications from Le Moyne College and studied law at Boston University.

In his new role as Senior Vice President of Customer Success and Operations, Mr. Wood will be responsible for improving the Advisor360° client experience, heading up a team that supports internal and client-facing operations and infrastructure. Prior to joining Advisor360°, Mr. Wood previously served as Product Director at Lucent Technologies, was a founding Vice President at Pirus Networks (acquired by Sun Microsystems) and was an SVP/co-GM at EMC Corporation. In addition to holding 12 patents, Mr. Wood holds a BS in computer science from Worcester Polytechnic Institute.

Mr. Sade will lead Advisor360°'s engineering development team and will report to Chief Technology Officer, Jed Maczuba. Prior to joining Advisor360°, Mr. Sade held various roles at Hewlett Packard Enterprise, where he was most recently VP of Engineering. In that role, he managed engineering for the HPE Plexxi Software-defined networking products. He has also worked in software development at EMC and Microsoft. Mr. Sade holds a BS in physics from Ben-Gurion University of the Negev in Israel.

As a proven leader of large-scale programs and teams, Mr. Considine will be responsible for driving architecture and innovation to advance the Advisor360° platform. Previously, he was GM of Cloud Infrastructure Services at IBM, Chief Technology Officer at Verizon Terremark, founder and CEO of the enterprise cloud computing startup CloudSwitch, and Director of Engineering at Sun Microsystems. Prior to that, he worked at Pirus Networks and was the founder, architect and systems integrator of NGI Technology, Inc.

Advisor360º was founded in April 2019 as a wholly independent spin-out of Commonwealth Financial Network, the US's largest independent broker-dealer and home to the industry's top-performing advisors. The platform was developed over two decades at Commonwealth, with extensive input from advisors, clients, support staff and the back office.

About Advisor360°

Based in Weston, Mass., Advisor360° is a deeply integrated wealth management platform that streamlines advisor workflow, increases productivity and drives enterprise growth. Advisor360° is the only SaaS platform that combines CRM, performance reporting, financial planning, insurance, proposal generation, trading, model management/rebalancing, operations, workflow, analytics, document imaging, fee-billing, compliance and a client-facing portal in one easy-to-navigate system. Built on a foundation of intelligent UX design, Advisor360° is intuitive, unifying the systems and data that advisors and their enterprises need to run their businesses, support their clients and scale. Visit www.advisor360.com to learn more.

