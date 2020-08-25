Advisor360° Introduces New Insurance Application for Wealth Management Enterprises

WESTON, Mass., Aug. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Advisor360°, provider of a unified, integrated suite of customizable tools for advisors, clients, and enterprises, today announced it has expanded the insurance capabilities of the Advisor360° platform, allowing wealth management firms to further evolve their offerings.

The new functionality enables advisors to more easily access household-specific insurance and annuity product details, including integrations to carrier-servicing and in-force illustration platforms. For both variable and fixed products, advisors can use the integrated insurance deep-linking to quickly open or edit policies. With Advisor360°'s expanded integrated insurance products and policy administration capabilities, advisors can seamlessly manage their clients' complete financial lives.

Advisor360° users can now manage their client segmentation based on insurance coverage and identify new business opportunities through customizable searching and filtering options. These options enable users to create target lists to build a mail/email-merge to reach out to multiple clients. Users can also view an individual household to review all of their insurance policies or manage alerts and call attention to specific client or policy details. The mobile applications for both clients and advisors will enable them to better understand their insurance options and overall financial health, without the hassle of having to navigate through several different websites and apps.

"Advisor360° was built by advisors for advisors through continuous input from those who use the platform," said Rich Hart, SVP of Software and Client Experience at Advisor360°. "As a result of this Financial Services heritage, we deeply understand the needs of advisors and enterprise broker-dealers, and know that providing clients with insurance services has been historically complex and frustrating. Advisor360°'s new insurance capability was designed to simplify that process, opening up previously locked doors to the insurance industry."

"Advisor360° has long been the best unified solution for advisors and large broker-dealers who want to increase productivity and streamline workflow, and this new feature only builds on that history," said President Darren Tedesco. "It's a great feeling to be able to give our clients even more tools they can use to attract new assets and grow their businesses." Advisor360° is actively working toward several other key platform initiatives, including expanding into banking capabilities as well as some substantial enhancements to their trading and CRM capabilities.

In addition to the capabilities mentioned above, Advisor360° also recently launched a new Feedback tool. An evolution of Advisor360°'s previous system, the new tool helps broker-dealers gather input from users, making it simple for advisors and their staff to send, see, and vote on outstanding idea submissions. This improved system reduces the number of duplicate submissions, while allowing home office employees to more easily respond to advisors and review feedback categorization and trend analytics.

The Advisor360° product suite – Client360°, Practice360° and Investor360° – streamlines advisor workflow, increases productivity, and drives enterprise transformation, providing advisors with a holistic view of their clients, including relevant investment and insurance products, which are linked into the progress towards the clients' goals. As an independent company spun out of Commonwealth Financial Network, Advisor360° has roots in wealth management and a long history serving advisors and enterprises in the broker-dealer/RIA space.

About Advisor360°

Based in Weston, Mass., Advisor360° is a deeply integrated wealth management platform that streamlines advisor workflow, increases productivity, and drives enterprise growth. Advisor360° is the only SaaS platform that combines CRM, performance reporting, financial planning, insurance, proposal generation, trading, model management/rebalancing, operations, workflow, analytics, document imaging, fee-billing, compliance, and a client-facing portal in one easy-to-navigate system. Built on a foundation of intelligent UX design, Advisor360° is intuitive, unifying the systems and data that advisors and their enterprises need to run their businesses, support their clients, and scale. Visit www.advisor360.com to learn more.

