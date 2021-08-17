Advisor360° Names Cynthia Stephens Vice President of Marketing, Expanding Leadership Team to Drive Growth

WESTON, Mass., Aug. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Advisor360° , provider of a deeply integrated wealth management platform that streamlines both advisor and broker-dealer workflow, increases productivity, and drives enterprise digital transformation, today announced that B2B marketing leader Cynthia Stephens has joined the team as Vice President of Marketing. With more than two decades of experience in B2B marketing, brand positioning and demand generation, Stephens is a leader in the creation of strategies and programs that drive growth for software-as-a-service (SaaS) platforms.

"It's the perfect time to be joining this exceptional team, on the heels of MassMutual's successful deployment of Advisor360°," said Stephens. "With the substantial attention we have garnered in the platform and our growing prospect base, I am looking forward to leading go-to-market activities and educating both broker-dealers and roll-up RIAs on how we can simplify their enterprise transformation to drive revenue growth."

Stephens has deep experience designing and implementing B2B growth engines from the ground up. Her previous roles included senior positions at Lionbridge, Profitero, Morningstar, ByAllAccounts, Compete and DRI, a unit of Standard & Poor's. In her new role as head of marketing at Advisor360°, Stephens will develop the firm's go-to-market strategy, leading marketing efforts including positioning, content, demand generation, digital, and product marketing.

"Given the amount of interest we are seeing in our platform from prospects across the financial services and insurance industries, it was time for Advisor360° to hire a marketing leader," said Rich Napolitano, Advisor360° CEO. "Cynthia's ground-up approach to marketing strategy and her track record of success in building high-value marketing campaigns for technology startups will play a critical role in helping us scale."

Advisor360° is an independent software company that spun out of Commonwealth Financial Network in 2019. Serving enterprises in the broker-dealer/RIA space, the Advisor360° WealthTech platform uses integrated technology and a Unified Data Fabric™ that enable advisors to boost productivity and spend more time with clients, allowing for increased sales, AUM and profitability.

Stephens' hire comes shortly after MassMutual's successful deployment of Advisor360° in June 2021 and the onboarding of Chris Ollendike as SVP and Head of Sales in January 2021. CEO Rich Napolitano joined the company in December 2019. To learn more about Advisor360°, please visit: www.advisor360.com

About Advisor360°

Based in Weston, Mass., Advisor360° is a deeply integrated wealth management platform that streamlines both advisor and broker-dealer workflow, increases productivity, and drives enterprise digital transformation. Advisor360° is the only SaaS platform that combines CRM, performance reporting, financial planning, insurance, proposal generation, trading, model management/rebalancing, operations, workflow, analytics, document imaging, fee billing, compliance, and a client-facing portal in one easy-to-navigate system. Built on a foundation of intelligent UX design, Advisor360° is intuitive, unifying the systems and data that advisors and their enterprises need to run their businesses, support their clients, and scale. Visit www.advisor360.com to learn more.

