AdvisorCheck Appoints Adriel Tam as Chief Executive Officer

On the heels of announcing a pre-seed round of funding and a premium product AdvisorCheck+, the company welcomes new CEO to drive forward growth

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- AdvisorCheck , an AIMR Analytics company and the innovative consumer-based technology platform that empowers investors with marketplace transparency and verification services to drive advisor accountability, has appointed a new CEO, Adriel Tam. Mr. Tam is joining AdvisorCheck from RIA and tax planning firm Viridian Advisors, where he served as CEO and Co-Founder. Viridian Advisors was acquired by Edelman Financial Engines in 2021; at the time of the acquisition, the firm managed just under $1 billion in AUM. Tam has also served in various senior leadership positions for nonprofit and for-profit companies. He is currently an Investment Committee Member at Ronald McDonald House Charities® of Western Washington and Alaska for the last 16 years as well as Board Member and Trustee at the Wing Luke Museum in Seattle.

Adriel Tam - AdvisorCheck CEO

Since its launch in 2021, AdvisorCheck has developed a modern technology and database platform that uses millions of data points and presents them to consumers in an easy-to-use format enabling investors to find, compare, and monitor their financial advisors through the life of the relationship. In May 2023, the company launched a premium tool, AdvisorCheck+ , a first-of-its-kind tool, that allows investors to perform comparison background checks of advisors they are vetting as well as continuous monitoring of the advisor they select.

"I want to welcome Adriel to the AdvisorCheck team," says Rob McGrath, AdvisorCheck Board Chairman. "He's a proven leader who knows the wealth management space like no other, as well as the know-how to run and scale the company effectively and efficiently. Adriel shares our values and vision for the business, and on behalf of our Board, we look forward to working with him."

Tam's appointment aligns with the company's objective to build and lead the best team of industry experts to accelerate expansion and reach within the financial planning and investment sectors. The company has also stepped into institutional and private capital-raising mode with Tam at the helm. With the help of The company has already raised a pre-seed round of $1.8M earlier this year, positioning the company to open its seed round in August 2023.

"I am excited to be part of such a talented group of visionaries that want to change the industry that I have spent most of my career in," says Tam. "We currently are tracking over two thousand visitors a day on our site, and I want to see these numbers significantly increase for the benefit of consumer transparency and advisor advocacy. I believe strongly in the value a good financial advisor and their team can add to every investor. Our next round of funding will take us from a proof of concept to a market disruptor. I am thrilled to be joining such incredible people.

AdvisorCheck is a consumer advocate and is well-positioned to emerge as an industry leader and is the pioneer in maintaining transparency in the financial advisor market and industry. Investors who use the platform see value in its transparency and peace of mind the platform provides, much like how Carfax provides to its buyers.

The company was built by financial advisors and experts with the mission to provide a free unparalleled service for investors that safeguards their choice of an advisor who helps to make potentially difficult financial decisions. Financial advisors and financial firm owners who use the platform now have the opportunity to showcase the valuable abilities that set them apart from others.

About AIMR Analytics, Inc. (dba: AdvisorCheck.com)

AdvisorCheck is a company founded by a group of innovative, fiduciary-minded, successful C-suite financial and technology thought leaders with extensive experience advising, building, and investing in startups from Pre-seed/Seed to institutional rounds. With offices in New Jersey and Los Angeles, the company officially began its operations and product development efforts in November 2020. This venture is also personal to the founders. They see it as an opportunity to do "social good" by helping raise "financial literacy" across all segments of society, especially those most vulnerable to financial fraud and mismanagement, to ensure "everyone" benefits from intelligent money decisions.

Just as Carfax helped usher in "Consumerism," along with a myriad of technology-enabled services that helped transform industries and redefined consumer behavior and buying cadence, AIMR seeks to offer the same to investors looking to hire and work with financial advisors in a safe, simple, and conflict-free environment.

The company's mission is to "Deliver marketplace transparency and accountability to the 140+ million investors nationwide." For more information, please visit: https://www.advisorcheck.com

AdvisorCheck.com is not, and is not affiliated with, investment advisors, brokers, dealers, wealth managers, or other financial professionals. AdvisorCheck.com is for informational purposes only, and a user should not treat any content provided as investment, financial, legal, tax, or other advice or as any recommendation or solicitation to engage in any transaction with a person listed on AdvisorCheck.com or to engage in any activity related to securities or business, or as approved by any relevant regulatory body. Past performance does not determine future results. All financial transactions, including the selection of a financial professional, carry a risk of loss.

