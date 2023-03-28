ADVISORCHECK PUBLICIZES COMPREHENSIVE BACKGROUND DATA ON 1,286,985 FINANCIAL ADVISORS AND THEIR FIRMS THROUGH GOOGLE, BING, AND ADDITIONAL SEARCH ENGINES

ADVISORCHECK ADDRESSES CONSUMER AND INVESTOR NEEDS BY RELEASING COMPREHENSIVE INFORMATION ABOUT ALL REGISTERED INVESTMENT PROFESSIONALS THROUGH SEARCH ENGINE RESULTS

ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J., March 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- AdvisorCheck.com released public profiles for its entire database of financial advisors. This effort was made to provide an extra layer of security for anyone who is searching for a financial advisor.

Investors who work with a financial advisor, those thinking of working with a financial advisor, and financial advisors alike, should notice enhanced data aggregation and presentation of their data on AdvisorCheck.

A total of 1,286,985 financial advisors who may work at a Broker/Dealer (BD), Registered Investment Advisory (RIA), or bank that you already are or thinking about working with, now have their profile information appearing in Google and Bing. These advisors work at firms in the United States that range from legacy firms like Wells Fargo, J.P. Morgan, UBS, and Morgan Stanley, to local independent advisory firms, and everything in between.

Investors, consumers, and financial advisors alike, will be able to see detailed work history, credentials, disclosures, and essential information that will allow them to decide whether or not they want to work with, continue to work with, or switch their financial advisors.

"Before you make a decision to work with a financial advisor, you need as much information as possible to make the most well-informed decision of who you are entrusting with your money" said Chief Development Officer of AdvisorCheck, KJ Kim. "Our comparison tool, in-depth graphs and charts, and essential data points do the majority of the heavy lifting for you. All you need to do from here is make sure you feel comfortable with the advisor, you deem them to be trustworthy, and are aligned in your financial plan."

Current publicly available information includes each financial advisor's:

Bio

Completion of exams

Licenses

Credentials

Years of experience

Work history

Firm information

Additional data points may be revealed to the general public in the future, such as verified investor reviews for their financial advisors, which will be publicly displayed when available.

AdvisorCheck's free membership gives consumers and investors even more access to pertinent shopping information, while saving their profiles to their dashboard in order to monitor them through their working relationship.

Anyone with a free AdvisorCheck membership will be able to see a financial advisor and their firm's:

In-depth line-by-line comparison report through their comparison tool

Detailed disclosure information (criminal or civil penalties, customer disputes, fines, regulatory actions, financial, civil bonds, liens, arbitration, separations with employers, or judgments), which are reported both at an advisor and firm level

Firm and work history information, including client ratios, assets under management, charts and graphs, Customer Relationship Summary (CRS), the latest Form ADV, owners and executive officers, and so much more.

Additionally, members will get access to AdvisorCheck's comparison tool, which streamlines the process of selecting a financial advisor by allowing you to compare up to three advisors at a time. Line-by-line comparisons include:

Average account size for both individuals and high net worth individuals, assets under management, and the total of client assets, in easy to depict graphs and charts

Total employees, registered employees, and clients, along with client ratios, in easy to depict graphs and charts

Individual and firm disclosures

Experience, exams, credentials, and work history

Languages, services offered, fees & costs, and more.

New and seasoned investors are urged to create a free AdvisorCheck membership to keep up to date with their financial advisors throughout their working relationship.

"If you are already working with an advisor, you can save your advisor to your free AdvisorCheck dashboard so you can keep track of everything they are doing, from a legal and regulatory standpoint, for your entire working relationship," said Chief Operating Officer of AdvisorCheck, Dan Hattori.

A complimentary AdvisorCheck membership can be created at AdvisorCheck.com/signup

Not satisfied with the results and want an even deeper level of protection? Those who purchase AdvisorCheck+ will get even more detailed information on a financial advisor through a report, which touches 9 additional touchpoints, which include details (if any) about a financial advisor's:

Bankruptcies

Arrests

Sex offender records

If they have multiple social security numbers

Recorded as deceased

Criminal records

Global sanctions

OFAC listings

Prison addresses

Financial advisors are encouraged to claim their profiles, so they can customize additional details on their profile page and learn more about the review system once it becomes publicly available. AdvisorCheck's mission to empower every consumer, elevate transparency, and increase financial literacy throughout the United States, is what set forth the decision to publicize the database of financial advisor profiles

"These profile pages will end up on the first page of Google for 99.9% of the financial advisors in our database," said Marketing Director of AdvisorCheck, Leonard Kim. "The hard work that advisors put into growing their practice is often overlooked, and establishing reputation with a new client is oftentimes an uphill battle. Showcasing what makes an advisor unique through their differentiators and service offerings will help establish more trust between clients and their prospective clients to streamline the new relationship they are creating. If you are an Advisor, you will want to claim your profile right now.

Financial advisors can claim their AdvisorCheck profile by emailing [email protected].

AdvisorCheck.com is not, and is not affiliated with, investment advisors, brokers, dealers, wealth managers, or other financial professionals. AdvisorCheck.com is for informational purposes only, and a user should not treat any content provided as investment, financial, legal, tax, or other advice, or as any recommendation or solicitation to engage in any transaction with a person listed on AdvisorCheck.com or to engage in any activity related to securities or business, or as approved by any relevant regulatory body. Past performance does not determine future results. All financial transactions, including the selection of a financial professional, carry a risk of loss.

https://www.advisorcheck.com

[email protected]

