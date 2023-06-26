ADVISORCHECK RAISES $1.8 MILLION TO TRANSFORM THE WAY PEOPLE VET AND MONITOR FINANCIAL ADVISORS

AdvisorCheck has secured a seed round of capital to scale operations and product development to deliver a comprehensive platform providing essential background checks and monitoring of financial advisors

LOS ANGELES, June 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- AdvisorCheck, a platform that provides new or seasoned investors an extra level of protection through background data and transparency in the world of finance, has announced its $1.8M seed round of funding.

AdvisorCheck's Advisor Search is a robust platform that will allow users to locate and search for any financial advisor in the United States. The search records will help distinguish whether or not a financial advisor is a fiduciary (putting clients' interests ahead of theirs) or if they act more as a traditional broker (suitable investments where they or their firm may benefit). Advisor Search can be used to locate financial advisors by inputting their name, city and/or state, or the firm that they work at. The database will also help distinguish whether a financial advisor is an Investment Advisor Representative, Registered Representative, or both.

The company recently launched AdvisorCheck+, a first-of-its-kind tool that allows investors to perform comparison background checks of advisors they are vetting as well as continuous monitoring of the advisor they select for the life of their relationship.

The company plans on using this capital to further scale its technology development and build features that promote transparency within the personal finance industry.

"Trust, Transparency, and the Transactional nature of the financial services industry are the challenges that AdvisorCheck was built to solve," says Dan Hattori, COO at AdvisorCheck. "The creation of AC+ allows us to provide additional clarity and create an industry first, the ability to monitor your advisor through the life of your relationship."

A financial advisor can be a lifetime relationship or even beyond when you consider your spouse, family, and beneficiaries. AdvisorCheck was created to provide details about someone who could have a profound impact on your finances, your future, and your life. Relying on a financial advisor employer's due diligence is sometimes not enough. AdvisorCheck provides peace of mind by performing an independent background check and continuous monitoring to maintain transparency in the relationship.

With approximately 50,000 visitors per month, AdvisorCheck helps investors find, compare, and monitor their financial advisors throughout the life of their relationship. As consumer advocates, our products are fast and free to consumers while helping to facilitate transparency and accountability in the Financial Services Industry.

About AdvisorCheck

AdvisorCheck is an Englewood Cliffs, NJ company with offices in Los Angeles founded in 2019 by a group of financial industry veterans. AdvisorCheck was built for investors by investors with the goal of helping investors of all asset sizes find, compare, and monitor their trusted advisor through the life of their relationship. AdvisorCheck tools provide unbiased, comprehensive data on advisors and their respective institutions. For more information, please visit: https://www.advisorcheck.com

