AdvisorEngine Enhances Rebalancing and Trading Capabilities, Integrates With Smartleaf

NEW YORK, May 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- AdvisorEngine, the innovative fintech company that is reimagining how technology can serve financial advisors, today announced its integration with Smartleaf, a leading provider of automated portfolio rebalancing and tax optimization for wealth managers, RIAs, TAMPs, broker/dealers and banks. The addition of Smartleaf's capabilities to the AdvisorEngine platform is the latest move towards its vision of enabling advisors through deeply integrated technology and data.

Smartleaf automated intelligent rebalancing is now available to AdvisorEngine clients at no additional cost.

Cambridge, Massachusetts-based Smartleaf delivers a state-of-the-art automated portfolio rebalancing system, designed from conception to support compliant, customized, tax-optimized portfolio management at scale. Smartleaf is powerful and flexible enough to support both advisor-centric, high-net-worth services and mass-rebalanced roboadvisor accounts.

The integration enables shared clients to:

Easily onboard and manage accounts from a single platform – Seamlessly create portfolios, digitally onboard clients, fund accounts, deliver performance reporting and bill households.

Seamlessly create portfolios, digitally onboard clients, fund accounts, deliver performance reporting and bill households. Customize and tax-optimize accounts efficiently, consistently and at scale – Offer all clients a level of customization that was once the exclusive preserve of ultra-high-net-worth investors.

Offer all clients a level of customization that was once the exclusive preserve of ultra-high-net-worth investors. Configure rebalancing workflows – Firms may rebalance on a calendar, drift or opportunity score basis, programmatically implementing their desired approach to portfolio management.

Firms may rebalance on a calendar, drift or opportunity score basis, programmatically implementing their desired approach to portfolio management. View results at the summary or detail level – Dive deep into account-level rebalancing analytics or trade groups of accounts with one click.

Dive deep into account-level rebalancing analytics or trade groups of accounts with one click. Track orders with greater insight – AdvisorEngine's order management system tracks orders from generation all the way through execution and allocation, providing status and feedback along the way.

Gerard Michael, president of Smartleaf, commented, "We are exceptionally pleased to be working with AdvisorEngine. Connecting AdvisorEngine's front-office tools to Smartleaf's rebalancing engine creates the most powerful portfolio management platform in the marketplace. It is the first integrated system that can support the consistent, efficient and compliant delivery of highly customized and optimized tax management for all investors – from the mass affluent to the ultra-high net worth."

"We proudly welcome Smartleaf as an integration partner and look forward to the new opportunities this collaboration will bring to financial firms, advisors and their clients," said Rich Cancro, AdvisorEngine founder and CEO. "Ultimately, this unified solution deepens our smart automation and mass personalization capabilities which drives transformational scale and value to advisors."

ABOUT ADVISORENGINE

AdvisorEngine builds powerful and intuitive technology for financial advisors. The company delivers a unified experience across three core groups: client, advisor and business management personnel. AdvisorEngine's wealth management technology platform operates at the forefront of the industry, applying smart automation to mission-critical advisor activities. The AdvisorEngine team is made up of enterprise technologists, data scientists, designers, futurists, business builders and former financial advisors. For more information, please visit www.AdvisorEngine.com.

ABOUT SMARTLEAF

Smartleaf is the market-leading provider of automated portfolio rebalancing solutions. Smartleaf applies institutional-grade analytics to address the challenge of managing customized, tax-optimized portfolios at scale. Smartleaf was founded to make it possible for all investors to have their portfolios managed in a way that was once the exclusive preserve of the ultra-high-net-worth investor. With its innovative Taxes Saved and Health Checks reports, Smartleaf is transforming the client experience, enabling wealth management firms to show each investor a personalized record of continuous oversight, meticulous care and exceptional value. Smartleaf was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. For more information, please visit www.Smartleaf.com.

SOURCE AdvisorEngine

