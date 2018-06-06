AdvisorEngine Introduces New Junxure Branding, Continues Company Evolution

NEW YORK, June 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- AdvisorEngine, the financial experience company, today announced a rebranding initiative to align its visual identity with recently acquired Junxure, the leading CRM solution for financial advisors. The company unveiled an updated look across Junxure's digital marketing channels, including a new logo and website aligned with the AdvisorEngine brand.

The change comes at an exciting time for the company. In the five months since Junxure was acquired, CRM sales are proceeding at a record pace - putting the company on track for the best sales in its 17-year history. To support innovation and client support, AdvisorEngine has made key hires in Raleigh, expanding personnel by 25 percent so far this year. The company is also preparing for its annual conference, to be held in Nashville from October 10-12, 2018; it is expected to be the company's biggest ever conference since its inaugural 2013 event.

"This new brand identity builds upon Junxure history and opens the door to the future of smart automation," said Craig Ramsey, Chief Operating Officer of AdvisorEngine. "Today's announcement brings in a new era for Junxure. It is a small but important step in our journey."

"Following the Junxure acquisition, financial advisors have shown tremendous excitement about our vision," said Rich Cancro, founder and CEO. "We are thankful for the support of Junxure clients and look forward to continued investment in new functionality and third party integrations."

The new logo for the CRM features a stylized "X" that pays homage to its original design and tagline, "where information and action meet." Its familiar navy and orange colors have been exchanged for the modern blue and green scheme to reflect AdvisorEngine graphic standards. The new logo and colors appear today on the Junxure's redesigned website and social media accounts. The company also announced that its Junxure Cloud product will now be referred to solely as "Junxure," while its Junxure Desktop product will retain its current name.

AdvisorEngine will continue to offer the CRM as a standalone product, without a change in pricing structure, and is investing to further enhance features and functionality.

Advisors attending the Pershing iNSITE 18 conference in Orlando June 6-8 can visit the AdvisorEngine booth #114 to view the new look and feel of Junxure CRM.

Advisors attending TD Ameritrade Institutional Elite LINC 2018 conference in Colorado Springs June 5-8 can visit the AdvisorEngine booth to learn more.

About AdvisorEngine

AdvisorEngine is a financial experience company. We work with forward-thinking financial advisors to create personal, scientific and beautiful experiences. Our wealth management technology platform operates at the forefront of the industry, applying smart automation to mission-critical advisor activities. We serve 15,000 users across 1,500 firms with over $600 billion in network assets. Our team is made up of enterprise technologists, data scientists, product managers, designers, futurists and business builders. For more information, please visit www.AdvisorEngine.com.

