AdvisorEngine Re-Architects Its Technology to Support Client Growth and Foster Platform Openness

NEW YORK, June 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- AdvisorEngine, the financial experience company, today announced the rollout of a brand new technical architecture. The completion of this initiative brings immediate benefits for financial firms, advisors and their clients. This transformation positions AdvisorEngine to scale on demand to meet rapid advisor growth through its newly minted technology back-end.

"Financial advisory firms require speed, accuracy, resiliency and the ability to scale, so we are constantly investing in modernizing our technology. Our latest wave of development strengthens the backbone of our offering and positions us to integrate more deeply with other technology providers," said Tim Betts, chief information officer at AdvisorEngine.

Advisors will benefit from significantly faster system performance across multiple features, including paperless client onboarding, portfolio analytics, goals-based financial planning, performance reporting, trading and rebalancing, fee-billing, automated alerting and document sharing. Data acquisition and batch processing capabilities will also be enhanced across the platform.

"Incorporating new technologies increases our speed-to-market through reduced development times. Improving our monitoring and remediation tooling allows us to react swiftly to any data anomalies," said Vladimir Baranov, chief technology officer.

Betts also added, "From a recruiting standpoint, this project is exciting - talented engineers and product managers want to learn within the most modern technology."

To accommodate the growth and evolution of AdvisorEngine technology, the company is expanding its team through new hires in engineering, product management and quality assurance roles. Candidates interested in applying for open positions at AdvisorEngine can visit http://careers.advisorengine.com.

About AdvisorEngine

AdvisorEngine is a financial experience company. We work with forward-thinking financial firms and advisors to create personal, scientific and beautiful experiences. Our wealth management technology platform operates at the forefront of the industry, applying smart automation to mission-critical advisor activities. We serve 14,000 users across 1,500 firms with over $600 billion in assets. Our team is made up of enterprise technologists, data scientists, product managers, designers, futurists and business builders. For more information, please visit www.AdvisorEngine.com.

