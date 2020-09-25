AdvisorPeak Bundles Rebalancing Solution for Panoramix Users

SALT LAKE CITY, Sept. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- AdvisorPeak announced a partnership today with Panoramix, an innovative advisor technology platform. The integration combines AdvisorPeak's tax-efficient, risk-based trading and rebalancing system with Panoramix innovative performance reporting and billing technology platform into one unified offering for the wealth management industry.

"We pride ourselves on integrating with other best-of-breed technology platforms. As a result of the addition of Panoramix to our partner ecosystem, AdvisorPeak users gain access to an award-winning portfolio management system," said Damon Deru, founder and CEO at AdvisorPeak. "We're excited to work with the Panoramix team and continue to innovate and create solutions that financial professionals require to maintain their competitive edge."

AdvisorPeak provides RIAs with an enterprise-grade trading and rebalancing platform designed to manage risk data and tax efficiency through advanced asset location optimization while providing specific recommendations to improve client portfolio outcomes and trading efficiency for advisors.

Combined with Panoramix's performance reporting, billing and client portal, investment advisory firms of all sizes have access to a value-based alternative to traditional all-in-one solutions, putting advisors in a position to respond quickly to current market trends with intuitive rebalancing capabilities and automation of client data synchronization and trade order submissions.

"Essential to advisor productivity is the ability to readily rebalance portfolios at any level, any time, and with any custodian," said Chris Hastings, CEO of Panoramix. "AdvisorPeak's roots come from the side of the financial advisor; they truly understand what it means to innovate and provide RIAs with technology choices that enable them to customize their practices needs. Our joint offering simplifies trade execution and will save advisors valuable time with straight-through trade routing, including block trading, order sets and algorithmic trading, to every custodian and brokerage firm in the country."

The partnership continues a momentous 2020 for AdvisorPeak, having previously integrated with FinMason, Totum Risk, LifeYield and StratiFi. To learn more about AdvisorPeak, please schedule a demo: https://advisorpeak.com/schedule-a-demo/

About AdvisorPeak

Located on the Silicon Slopes of Salt Lake City, Utah, AdvisorPeak, Inc. was founded by former investment advisors and wealth management industry subject matter experts with the vision of bringing innovative software to the financial services industry. Designed to meet the real-world needs that advisors and institutions face, AdvisorPeak is the product of years of in-depth research and development of tax-smart portfolio trading and rebalancing. AdvisorPeak puts enterprise-class portfolio management tools within reach of all investment professionals. For more information about AdvisorPeak, or to schedule a software demo, please visit www.advisorpeak.com or follow @AdvisorPeak on Twitter.

About Panoramix

Panoramix was developed by Sapphire Software Services, a custom software and business-to-business automation company founded in 2003. Sapphire brings business application to the web, provides consulting services with the best vendors and partnerships, and offers professional development capabilities to automate business processes. Sapphire specializes in business application software development for companies in the financial services sector. For more information on Panoramix, log onto http://www.panoramixfinancial.com.

