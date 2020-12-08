AdvisorPeak's Operation Rebalance 2.0 Delivers Free Trading and Rebalancing Solution for Financial Advisors

LAYTON, Utah, Dec. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- AdvisorPeak today announced Operation Rebalance 2.0, a platform experience that provides advisors impacted by recent acquisitions or closures of their trading and rebalancing system with access to AdvisorPeak at no cost and with no strings attached. Advisors who have or had an active contract in 2020 with Oranj (recently closed), RedBlack Software (acquired by Invesco) or Blaze Portfolio (acquired by LPL) can take advantage of Operation Rebalance 2.0 through March 31, 2021 and should reach out to https://advisorpeak.com/contact/ or call 801-679-2646.

"We introduced a number of our current users to our platform with the initial launch of Operation Rebalance earlier this year," said Damon Deru, founder and CEO of AdvisorPeak. "Too many RIAs experienced turmoil with their rebalancing solutions this year either through market volatility, closures or acquisition of their existing trading technology. AdvisorPeak is here to help them effortlessly transition systems and ensure clients trading and rebalancing needs are taken care of."

AdvisorPeak's innovative trading platform integrates with industry leading Risk Analytic, Portfolio Management Platforms and Custodians, managing risk data and tax efficiency while providing specific recommendations based on a holistic portfolio view to improve client portfolio outcomes and trading efficiency.

"Trading and rebalancing is a mission critical part of every wealth management firm. AdvisorPeak was born out of a challenge to the wealthtech industry to bring innovation to trading and rebalancing technology," added Pete Giza, chief product officer at AdvisorPeak. "Raising awareness is a key component of that challenge. What better way for advisors to understand and experience innovation and value firsthand than with open access to AdvisorPeak."

About AdvisorPeak, Inc.

Located on the Silicon Slopes of Utah, AdvisorPeak, Inc. was founded by former investment advisors and wealth management industry experts with the vision of bringing innovative software to the financial services industry. Designed to meet the real-world needs that advisors and institutions face, AdvisorPeak is the product of years of in-depth research and development in tax-smart portfolio trading and rebalancing. AdvisorPeak puts enterprise-class portfolio management tools within reach of all investment professionals.

