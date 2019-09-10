Advisors Asset Management Celebrates a 40-Year Milestone

MONUMENT, Colo., Sept. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Advisors Asset Management (AAM) is commemorating four decades of growth and achievement within the advisor community. Never wavering from their core mission of empowering financial advisors to succeed, AAM has evolved into a powerful distribution firm with a diverse range of carefully sourced, vetted, and supported investment solutions.

Founded in 1979, AAM began as a fixed-income specialist seeking to build better portfolios in every type of market environment to match investor needs. Over the past four decades, AAM has offered highly specialized solutions, including customized portfolios for managed accounts, mutual funds, unit investment trusts (UITs), fixed income markets, structured products and exchange-traded funds (ETFs) along with broad access to structured notes and market-linked CDs. Currently, AAM has approximately 250 seasoned professionals overseeing nearly $30 billion in assets*.

"Revolving around the needs of our advisor clients has kept the firm focused on income-based solutions and that has allowed us to form long-term relationships, transforming us into an indispensable wealth management partner," said Scott Colyer, CEO and CIO of Advisors Asset Management. "AAM began forty years ago as an engine fueling the advisory community and will be powering them for many years to come."

AAM's unique model has led the firm to tremendous growth, setting it on course of rising success. AAM's advisor-centric model allows the firm to work with select boutique and institutional managers to identify investment solutions and target unmet needs in client portfolios, ultimately transforming the firm into a crucial player within the industry.

"At AAM, we aim to offer a distinct array of products and strategies in various wrappers to support advisor needs. We have been extremely fortunate to work with a growing network of strategic partners," said Colyer. "We look for institutional asset managers who have the commitment and patience to develop a retail strategy and support our distribution efforts. This strategy has contributed to our continued success with our clients."

About Advisors Asset Management

For 40 years, AAM has been a trusted resource for financial advisors and broker/dealers. It offers access to UITs, open- and closed-end mutual funds, structured products, the fixed income markets, portfolio analytics and now ETFs. The diverse lineup is a culmination of a long history of unions with financial advisors from the largest broker/dealers, independents, boutique Registered Investment Advisors (RIA), and family offices. For more information, visit www.aamlive.com.

*As of June 30, 2019, the brokerage and advised business at AAM represents approximately $29.9 billion in assets. (Assets under supervision represent $6.7 billion in UIT assets. The firm has $21.0 billion in assets under administration that represents the non-proprietary assets for which AAM provides various levels of service, but not management. The firm's $2.2 billion in assets under management represents AAM's proprietary separately managed account, mutual fund and ETF assets.)

Advisors Asset Management, Inc. (AAM) is a SEC-registered investment advisor and member FINRA/SIPC. | 18925 Base Camp Road | Monument, CO 80132 | www.aamlive.com

CRN: 2019-0830-7650 R

