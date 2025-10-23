Advisors Asset Management Expands Growing ETF Suite with Launch of the AAM Crescent CLO ETF (CLOC) - the Lowest Cost CLO ETF in the Marketplace

CLOC offers investors access to investment grade CLOs, subadvised by one of the most experienced CLO managers in the industry.

MONUMENT, Colo. and LOS ANGELES, Oct. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Advisors Asset Management (AAM), a leading investment solutions provider, today announced the launch of the AAM Crescent CLO ETF (NYSE: CLOC), expanding AAM's suite of actively managed income-oriented exchange-traded funds (ETFs). Developed in partnership with Crescent Capital Group LP (Crescent), CLOC seeks to provide attractive income potential and diversification through investment in liquid, investment grade tranches of collateralized loan obligations (CLOs).

CLOC is designed for investors seeking enhanced income opportunities relative to traditional credit sectors, while maintaining a disciplined focus on quality and liquidity. The strategy leverages Crescent's three decades of experience as both an issuer and investor in CLOs—an advantage that enables deeper insight into market dynamics, structural trends, and potential risks across the credit landscape.

"The launch of CLOC reinforces AAM's commitment to offering differentiated, actively managed strategies designed to meet the demand of today's investors," said Lance McGray, Managing Director, Head of ETF Product, AAM. "In an environment defined by inflation and interest-rate volatility, investors are increasingly looking beyond traditional fixed income sectors to source meaningful income. Our partnership with Crescent—one of the most experienced CLO managers in the market—allows us to bring institutional-caliber credit expertise to a broader audience through an accessible ETF. With a net expense ratio of 0.18% (as of 10/23/25)*, we are proud to offer the lowest-cost CLO ETF in the market today."

As sub-advisor to CLOC, Crescent brings over 30 years of credit expertise, specializing in corporate and structured credit strategies spanning bank loans, high yield bonds, CLOs, and private debt. Crescent was among the first firms to issue CLOs in 1993 and continues to be a leading participant today.

"Crescent's long-standing role as both a manager and issuer of CLOs gives us a distinct vantage point to identify relative value and mitigate risk across structures," said Wayne Hosang, Managing Director,Portfolio Manager, Crescent. "Through CLOC, investors can access an institutional-caliber portfolio built to provide compelling income potential with lower sensitivity to interest rate movements."

CLOC is also the latest addition to AAM's 'Resilient Income' suite of ETFs – AAM's lineup of their income-focused ETFs.

About Advisors Asset Management

With roots dating back to 1979, AAM has become a trusted resource for financial advisors and broker/dealers. The firm offers access to alternatives, exchange-traded funds, fixed income markets, managed accounts, mutual funds, structured products, and unit investment trusts. AAM is a part of SLC Management, the institutional alternatives and traditional asset management business of Sun Life. For more information, visit www.aamlive.com.

As of June 30, 2025, the brokerage and advised business at AAM represents approximately $11.5 billion in assets. Assets under supervision represent $6.2 billion in UIT assets. The firm has $3.3 billion in assets under administration that represents the non-proprietary assets for which AAM provides various levels of service, but not investment management. The firm's $2.0 billion in assets under management represents AAM's proprietary separately managed account, mutual fund and ETF assets.

About Crescent Capital Group LP

Crescent is a global credit investment manager with $48 billion of assets under management as of June 30, 2025. For over 30 years, the firm has focused on below investment grade credit through strategies that invest in marketable and privately originated debt securities including senior bank loans, high yield bonds, as well as private senior, unitranche and junior debt securities. Crescent is headquartered in Los Angeles with offices in New York, Boston, Chicago and London with over 230 employees globally. Crescent is a part of SLC Management, the institutional alternatives and traditional asset management business of Sun Life. For more information about Crescent, visit www.crescentcap.com.

Click here for CLOC prospectus.

*Gross expense ratio is 0.49%. The Fund's investment adviser has an agreement to waive 0.31% of its management fees for the Fund up to $100 million of assets until at least December 31, 2026. Please see prospectus for more information.

The fund's investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses must be considered carefully before investing. The statutory and summary prospectus contains this and other important information about the investment company, and it may be obtained by calling 800.617.0004 or visiting www.aamlive.com. Read it carefully before investing.

Investing involves risk; Principal loss is possible.

Principal Risks: Fixed-income securities are subject to the ability of an issuer to make timely principal and interest payments (credit risk), changes in interest rates (interest-rate risk), the creditworthiness of the issuer and general market liquidity (market risk). In a rising interest-rate environment, bond prices may fall and may result in periods of volatility and increased portfolio redemptions. In a declining interest-rate environment, the portfolio may generate less income. CLO Risk. CLOs are securities backed by an underlying portfolio of loan obligations. CLOs issue classes or "tranches" that vary in risk and yield and may experience substantial losses due to actual defaults, decrease of market value due to collateral defaults and removal of subordinate tranches, market anticipation of defaults and investor aversion to CLO securities as a class. The risks of investing in CLO securities include both the credit risk associated with the underlying loans combined with the risks associated with the CLO structure governing the priority of payments (and any legal and counterparty risk associated with carrying out the priority of payments). At certain times, this Fund may increase its exposure to and invest primarily in BBB+, BBB, and BBB- rated tranches (or equivalent ratings by a NRSRO); however, these ratings do not constitute a guarantee of credit quality and it's possible that under stressed market environments these tranches could experience substantial losses due to defaults, write-downs of the equity or other subordinated tranches, increased sensitivity to defaults due to underlying collateral default and impairment of subordinated tranches, market anticipation of defaults, and general market aversion to CLO securities as an asset class. The most common risks associated with investing in CLOs are interest rate risk, credit risk, liquidity risk, prepayment risk (i.e., the risk that in a declining interest rate period CLO tranches could be refinanced or paid off prior to their maturities and the Fund would then have to reinvest the proceeds at a lower rate), and the risk of defaults of the underlying assets. New Fund Risk: The Fund is a recently organized investment company with no operating history. As a result, prospective investors have no track record or history on which to base their investment decision. Management Risk: The Fund is actively managed and may not meet its investment objective based on the Adviser's success or failure in implementing investment strategies for the Fund. Bank Loans Risk: The CLOs in which the Fund invests are typically collateralized by bank loans. Bank loans are typically originated and structured by banks and institutions on behalf of corporate borrowers. Bank loans are typically distributed by the arranging banks and private client lenders to investors primarily consisting of: CLOs; senior secured loan and high yield bond mutual funds; closed-end funds, hedge funds, banks, insurance companies and finance companies. Investments in bank loans may expose the Fund to different risks, including liquidity risk, price volatility, ability to restructure loans, credit risks and less protective loan documentation.

Advisors Asset Management, Inc. (AAM) is a SEC-registered investment advisor and member FINRA/SIPC. | Registration does not imply a certain level of skill or training. | 18925 Base Camp Road | Monument, CO 80132

AAM ETFs are distributed by Quasar Distributors, LLC. AAM and Quasar are not affiliated.

For more information, visit www.aamlive.com | LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/advisors-asset-management-inc-/

AAM CONTACT: CRESCENT CONTACT: Matthew Bono Sarah Trout JConnelly Medel Communications (973) 590-9110 (917) 664-0319 [email protected] [email protected]

