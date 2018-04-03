Advisors Asset Management Leads in Industry with Deal of the Year

AAM received a prominent distinction in the "Deal of the Year" category. The award for Deal of the Year was given to AAM and Deutsche Bank for its successful partnership developing the USD1.441m Worst-of-Stock-Linked Notes, due 2020. "Deutsche Bank's competitive pricing capabilities and partnership with AAM led to a successful collaboration and we look forward to future opportunities with them," said Robert Sowinski, Managing Director and Head of Structured Product Trading.

"AAM is honored for the second consecutive year to be recognized by mtn-i for our innovative achievements in this space. We have a strong track record in helping advisors and their clients meet a wide range of financial goals by offering innovative portfolio solutions, including structured products," said John Radtke, Executive Vice President and Head of Capital Markets. "These accolades are a testament to our commitment to providing clients with best-of-breed solutions and services."

In 2016, AAM was also recognized in two prominent categories: Structured Investment Advisor of the Year and U.S. Deal of the Year.

The awards will be presented to AAM at the 12th annual mtn-i Americas Structured Note Showcase & Awards Gala on April 12, 2018 in Miami.

