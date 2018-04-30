Advisors Asset Management to Ring Closing Bell at the New York Stock Exchange

SPDV and EEMD began trading on the NYSE Arca on Nov. 29, 2017. The two ETFs give income investors access to domestic and emerging market stocks that exhibit both high dividend yield and sustainable dividend distribution characteristics.

AAM S&P 500 High Dividend Value ETF seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, track the total return performance of the S&P 500 Dividend and Free Cash Flow Yield index.

"We have seen tremendous growth within the ETF industry and are excited to be aligned with several of the leading service providers in the industry, including the New York Stock Exchange and S&P Dow Jones," said Colyer. "AAM's goal is to provide investment solutions, including SPDV and EEMD that help advisors meet their clients' income goals. Since these two ETFs launched last year, we have been very pleased with the response from investors."

"AAM's inaugural ETFs focus on income and value, seeking to help investors meet their current cash flow and future capital appreciation needs," said Williams. "The NYSE is a valuable partner and bringing SPDV and EEMD to market demonstrates our shared commitment to offering clients innovative, low cost, tax-efficient and transparent investment solutions."

About Advisors Asset Management

For nearly 40 years, AAM has been a trusted resource for financial advisors and broker/dealers. It offers access to UITs (unit investment trusts), open- and closed-end mutual funds, separately managed accounts (SMAs), structured products, the fixed income markets, portfolio analytics and now exchange-traded funds (ETFs). For more information, visit www.aamlive.com.

The Funds' investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses must be considered carefully before investing. The statutory and summary prospectuses contains this and other important information about the investment company, and may be obtained by calling 800.617.0004 or visiting www.aamlive.com. Read it carefully before investing.

Investing involves risk, including the possible loss of principal. Shares of any ETF are bought and sold at market price (not NAV) and may trade at a discount or premium to NAV. Shares are not individually redeemable from the Fund and may be only be acquired or redeemed from the fund in creation units. Brokerage commissions will reduce returns. Companies with high yield or payout ratio may underperform other securities in certain market conditions and reduce or discontinue paying dividends entirely while included in the index. The Fund's return may not match or achieve a high degree of correlation with the return of the underlying Index. To the extent the Fund utilizes a sampling approach, it may experience tracking error to a greater extent than if the Fund had sought to replicate the Index.

SPDV expense ratio is 0.29% and EEMD expense ratio is 0.49%. Nothing contained on this communication constitutes tax, legal, or investment advice. Investors must consult their tax advisor or legal counsel for advice and information concerning their particular situation.

The S&P 500 Dividend and Free Cash Flow Yield and S&P Emerging Markets Dividend and Free Cash Flow Yield Indexes are products of S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC or its affiliates ("SPDJI"), and has been licensed for use by Advisors Asset Management, Inc. (AAM). Standard & Poor's® and S&P® are registered trademarks of Standard & Poor's Financial Services LLC ("S&P"); Dow Jones® is a registered trademark of Dow Jones Trademark Holdings LLC ("Dow Jones"); and these trademarks have been licensed for use by SPDJI and sublicensed for certain purposes by AAM. The S&P 500 Dividend and Free Cash Flow Yield and S&P Emerging Markets Dividend and Free Cash Flow Yield Indexes are not sponsored, endorsed, sold or promoted by SPDJI, Dow Jones, S&P, their respective affiliates and none of such parties make any representation regarding the advisability of investing in such product(s) nor do they have any liability for any errors, omissions, or interruptions of the S&P 500 Dividend and Free Cash Flow Yield and S&P Emerging Markets Dividend and Free Cash Flow Yield Indexes. It is not possible to invest directly in an index.

This material is not intended to be a recommendation or investment advice, does not constitute a solicitation to buy or sell securities, and is not provided in a fiduciary capacity within the meaning of the Employee Retirement Income Security Act of 1974 (ERISA) and the Internal Revenue Code. The information provided does not take into account the specific objectives or circumstances of any particular investor, or suggest any specific course of action. Investment decisions should be made based on an investor's objectives and circumstances and in consultation with his or her advisers.

Advisors Asset Management, Inc. (AAM) is an SEC-registered investment advisor and member FINRA/SIPC. The AAM S&P 500 High Dividend Value and AAM Emerging Markets Dividend Value ETFs are distributed by Quasar Distributors, LLC. Quasar and AAM are not affiliated.

