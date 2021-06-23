Advisors Excel Event Raises Nearly $1M for Folds of Honor

Folds of Honor was created in 2007 when Lieutenant Colonel Dan Rooney flew home from his second tour of duty in Iraq. As his flight landed, the pilot announced they were carrying the remains of Corporal Brock Bucklin on board. As he watched Corporal Bucklin's twin brother accompany the flag-covered casket to meet his brother's young family on the tarmac, Lt Col Rooney was moved by Corp. Bucklin's young son and the family's obvious grief. Since that night, he has committed his life through Folds of Honor to provide scholarships to families of deceased and disabled service members.

"When we heard about Folds of Honor, we immediately were drawn to their mission of providing scholarships to spouses and children of America's fallen and disabled service members," said Advisors Excel Co-Founder Cody Foster. "These are people who put their lives on the line to create the freedom and chance for prosperity that we all get to enjoy every day. We need to honor their sacrifice by educating their legacy," Foster said.

Advisors Excel raised funds in conjunction with more than 500 of the nation's top financial professionals attending a two-day training event in Houston. The company hosts the event each year, which always includes an opportunity to raise money for a worthy cause. Since 2008, Advisors Excel and its affiliated independent financial professionals have raised approximately $5.3 million to help incredible nonprofits and amazing organizations around the country.

"With the phenomenal contributions from Advisors Excel and their associated financial professionals, we will be able to give 180 scholarships to military families," said Lt Col Rooney Folds of Honor, Founder, and CEO. "Being able to help these families who have already sacrificed so much, pay for school can be a life-changing event for them."

Since 2007, Folds of Honor has given out 29,000 scholarships and awarded 4,500 scholarships in the 2020-2021 school year. As of 2019, Folds of Honor has awarded more than $145 million to students.

About Advisors Excel:

Advisors Excel, founded in 2005, has redefined the role a marketing organization can play in supporting independent financial advisors. Their growth has been unparalleled in the industry and is achieved by working with a smaller group of select advisors. With a focus on making good advisors great business owners, Advisors Excel has revolutionized how financial professionals build and operate their businesses.

In 2020, the 500 advisors working with Advisors Excel did over $8.2 billion in annuity, Medicare, and life insurance production. Their affiliated Registered Investment Advisory Firm, AE Wealth Management, currently manages over $12.5 billion and has been named one of the fastest-growing RIAs in the country.

For more information:

Tracey Stratton, Advisors Excel – 866.363.9595

[email protected]



SOURCE Advisors Excel

Related Links

http://www.advisorsexcel.com

