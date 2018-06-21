Advisors Favor Closed-End Funds For The Future

"Investors are understandably focused on domestic markets given the strong performance over the last nine years," said Rennie McConnochie, Head of Global Banks at Aberdeen Standard Investments and President of The Closed-End Fund Association (CEFA). "However, we believe investors should begin to position their portfolios for a cycle turn and look to access other opportunities around the globe."

Though investors signified that they see strong opportunities in emerging and frontier markets, only 26 percent indicated that they use CEFs to access these markets. Six out of ten investors (62 percent) employ CEFs to invest in domestic markets while the remaining 13% use these vehicles to invest in international developed markets.

"We believe it's beneficial to diversify away from one particular market, region and asset class through closed-end vehicles," said McConnochie. "CEFs can be purchased today at relative discounts to their net asset value while providing stable income over the long term, making them more attractive than ever for investors truly looking to diversify their portfolios."

Respondents are divided on the most attractive benefits of closed-end funds to investors, indicating that purchase discounts to net asset value (27 percent) and long-term stability and income (26 percent) are the most attractive qualities. Investment professionals also expressed that volatility in share prices (34 percent) can be the biggest deterrent when speaking about CEFs with clients, reflecting the need to better educate the market on their benefits.

Methodology

The Closed-End Funds Survey was commissioned by Aberdeen Standard Investments and an independent party. It was conducted on May 17, 2018, at Capital Link's 17th Annual Closed-End Funds & Global ETFs Forum. The data are based on responses from 102 financial professionals and investors.

Aberdeen Standard Investments has relationships with around 500 financial sponsors across approximately 1,000 funds globally.





Aberdeen Standard Investments is a leading global asset manager dedicated to creating long-term value for our clients, and is a brand of the investment businesses of Aberdeen Asset Management and Standard Life Investments.





With over 1,000 investment professionals we manage $684.6 billion * of assets worldwide. We have clients in 80 countries supported by 50 relationship offices. This ensures we are close to our clients and the markets in which they invest.





Aberdeen Standard Investments is the asset management business of Standard Life Aberdeen plc, one of the world's largest investment companies.





Standard Life Aberdeen plc is headquartered in Scotland . It has around 1.2 million shareholders and is listed on the London Stock Exchange. The Standard Life Aberdeen group was formed by the merger of Standard Life plc and Aberdeen Asset Management PLC on August 14, 2017 .

*Standard Life Aberdeen AUM/AUA is US$778.8 billion as of December 31, 2017.

