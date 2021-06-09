Advisors Preferred Announces AUM Reaches $3 Billion

ROCKVILLE, Md., June 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Advisors Preferred, an infrastructure provider for investment advisory firms wishing to create and distribute mutual funds, announced that its assets under management reached $3 billion as of June 1, 2021. The firm's assets have more than tripled in the past twelve months, rising from $890 million on May 31, 2020, according to Advisors Preferred President Catherine Ayers-Rigsby.

"We can attribute our record growth to the quality of our sub-advisors' management of the funds, as well as the strength of our collaboration with the investment managers, including supporting a variety of distribution models," Ayers-Rigsby said. Six of eight Advisors Preferred funds eligible for a Morningstar rating carry Morningstar's top 5-Star Rating, she said.

Investment advisors can leverage Advisors Preferred distribution relationships with major custodians and independent broker dealers for sales of their mutual funds. The firm offers more than 100 selling agreements.

Mutual funds offered on the Advisors Preferred platform primarily consist of actively-managed strategies intended to help investors manage risk and market volatility. Advisors Preferred assists with product consultation, market intelligence, platform access, distribution, sales reporting, compliance services and advanced trading. The services are designed as turnkey solutions for fund operations and administration, so portfolio managers can focus on investment strategy.

Ayers-Rigsby said many of the Advisors Preferred funds have been experiencing robust inflows as investors look to navigate market uncertainty and optimize upside. For example, investment manager Flexible Plan's Gold Bullion Strategy Fund (QGLDX) has been attracting investors as a potential hedge against inflation. Unlike many gold funds that invest in metals and mining stocks, the Gold Bullion Strategy Fund seeks to track the daily return of gold bullion as represented by ETFs that hold gold and the gold futures market.

"The strategies of our investment managers are designed for all market types. Their management, and the extent to which investment advisors have embraced our story, continue to drive our success," said Brian Humphrey, Advisors Preferred director of distribution.

Earlier this year, Advisors Preferred announced the expansion of its mutual fund platform with the addition of five new funds from current investment managers Flexible Plan Investments (FPI) and Spectrum Financial, as well as a new subadvisor, Beaumont Capital Management (BCM).

Advisors Preferred (www.advisorspreferred.com) is an infrastructure provider for investment advisory firms looking to create and distribute mutual funds. Acting as the advisor in a sub-advised structure, the firm helps advisers build their practices with actively managed mutual funds, as well as product consultation, market intelligence, product placement, sales reporting, compliance services, and advanced trading.

Ceros Financial Services, Inc., member FINRA/SIPC, serves as distributor to the funds and is a commonly held affiliate of Advisors Preferred. Advisors Preferred and Ceros are not affiliated with the funds' sub-advisers.

Investing in mutual funds involves risk, including loss of principal. Risks specific to the Funds are detailed here: Quantified Funds: www.quantifiedfunds.com/fund-documents; BCM Funds: https://investbcm.com/mutual-funds; Spectrum Funds: http://thespectrumfunds.com/ Gold Bullion Strategy Fund: Gold Bullion Strategy Fund - Home Hundredfold Funds: http://www.hundredfoldselect.com/. The Funds' prospectuses have additional details regarding the risks and should be read carefully.

There is no guarantee any investment strategy will generate a profit or prevent a loss. There is no guarantee the funds will achieve their investment objectives.

An investor should carefully consider the investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses of the Funds before investing. This and other information can be found in the funds' prospectus and summary prospectus, which can be obtained by calling 1-855-650-7453. The prospectus should be read carefully prior to investing.

