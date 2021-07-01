AdvisorShares Launches Gerber Kawasaki ETF (Ticker: GK), Actively Managed by Ross Gerber

BETHESDA, Md., July 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AdvisorShares, a leading sponsor of actively managed exchange-traded funds (ETFs), today announced that the AdvisorShares Gerber Kawasaki ETF (Ticker: GK) will begin trading on Friday, July 2, 2021. GK is sub-advised by Los Angeles-based Gerber Kawasaki Wealth and Investment Management with its president and CEO Ross Gerber serving as the ETF's portfolio manager.

Gerber has become one of the most widely followed investors on social and traditional media. His investment ideas and advice have made him a regular in global business news and on many of the most popular podcasts, as well as Gerber Kawasaki's own media properties.

The actively managed GK seeks long-term capital appreciation by identifying signs of long-term changes occurring in the world and to invest in those companies which we believe are positioned to benefit. The ETF allocates across multiple investment themes which carry potential widespread impact among a growth-focused portfolio of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks. The portfolio manager seeks to uncover emerging macro trends by pinpointing sustainable changes across demographics, societal behavior, environmental advocacy, geopolitical landscapes, disruptive technology and innovation.

"We believe the unique investment expertise of Ross and the Gerber Kawasaki team provide a compelling complement to our thematic ETF line-up," said Noah Hamman, CEO of AdvisorShares. "We have long been advocates about the benefits of transparency and believe that Ross' investment management acumen, candor and ability to communicate his views, provides a tremendous tandem with an innovative ETF structure."

GK offers broad thematic exposure across a variety of long-term macro trends while adding a layer of diversification that individual thematic or sector ETFs may not provide. GK's investment themes may include pets living like humans; video games as the new social media; areas that used to be illegal – cannabis and online gambling; climate change – clean energy and transportation; top brands consumers love; real estate disruption; as well as innovation in healthcare/biotechnology, technology/artificial intelligence, and streaming/sports/entertainment.

"We're thrilled to bring GK to the marketplace and allow advisors and investors of all levels access to Gerber Kawasaki's top investment ideas through a disruptive and efficient ETF vehicle," added Mr. Gerber. "Over the past year especially, we have witnessed a lot of progress and effective change driven by societal behavior and a transforming world. We remain bullish on our select themes which we believe will further drive growth and innovation."

AdvisorShares will host a live webinar featuring Ross Gerber to discuss the GK ETF, his investment philosophy and latest views across the market and macro landscapes. You may learn more and register at the AdvisorShares Event Center.

AdvisorShares is a leading provider of actively managed ETFs.

Before investing you should carefully consider the Funds' investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses. This and other information are in the prospectus, a copy of which may be obtained by visiting the Funds' website at www.AdvisorShares.com. Please read the prospectus carefully before you invest.

There is no guarantee that the Fund will achieve its investment objective. An investment in the Fund is subject to risk, including the possible loss of principal amount invested. Investing in mid and small capitalization companies may be riskier and more volatile than large cap companies. Because it intends to invest in value stocks, the Fund could suffer losses or produce poor results relative to other funds, even in a rising market, if the Sub-Advisor's assessment of a company's value or prospects for exceeding earnings expectations or market conditions is incorrect. Other Fund risks include market risk, equity risk, large cap risk, liquidity risk and trading risk.

