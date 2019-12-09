Advisory: 1933 Industries to Sponsor MJBIZ Conference and Jack Herer Cup in Las Vegas

VANCOUVER, Dec. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - 1933 Industries Inc. (the "Company" or "1933 Industries") (CSE: TGIF) (OTCQX: TGIFF), a vertically integrated cannabis consumer packaged goods company, is pleased to announce its participation at MJ Biz Conference and at the Jack Herer Cup to be held in Las Vegas this week.

MJBiz Con

With 35,000 people expected to attend, MJBiz is the largest gathering of cannabis business professionals in the world. The cannabis industry's most anticipated conference expects senior level professionals, investors and exhibitors from over 70 countries.

As a Silver Sponsor, 1933 Industries will feature its proprietary products under the AMA, Canna Hemp™, Canna Hemp X™ and Canna Fused™ brands as well its licensing partners.

Details

Date: December 11-13, 2019 Venue: Las Vegas Convention Centre Booth C4116

Jack Herer Cup

The Company will participate as a Platinum Sponsor of the 5th Annual Jack Herer Cup, a yearly premier cannabis awards show held in Las Vegas, Nevada to honor hemp activist and author of the book "The Emperor Wears No Clothes", Jack Herer.

Details

Date: December 12, 2019 Venue: Hard Rock Cafe

About 1933 Industries Inc.

1933 Industries Inc. is a vertically integrated, consumer packaged goods cannabis company with operations in the United States and Canada. Operating through two subsidiary companies, the Company owns leading cannabis brands as well as licensed cannabis cultivation, extraction, processing and manufacturing assets.

Our award-winning proprietary portfolio of brands include: AMA flower and AMA concentrates, CBD-infused Canna Hemp™, Canna Hemp X™, and Canna Fused™. Partners under licensing agreements include Birdhouse Skateboards™, Blonde™ Cannabis, Denver Dab Co., Grizzly Griptape, OG DNA Genetics, PLUGplay, and The Original Jack Herer®.

The Company owns 91% of Alternative Medicine Association, LLC (AMA), and 100% of Infused MFG LLC. 1933 Industries continues to focus its operations in the licensed US cannabis industry as a multi-state operator in Nevada, Colorado and California.

About Canna Hemp™

Canna Hemp™ CBD Relief Cream was named "Best Topical" by Leafy's Best in State: The Top State Specific Products and Experiences of 2018.

http://www.cannahemp.com

https://www.leafly.com/news/strains-products/best-in-state-2018-nevada-cannabis

About Canna HempX™

Canna Hemp X™ was named "Best Topicals for Pain" by Herb's Guide to the Best Cannabis Products on the Planet. Canna Hemp X™ is a CBD sports recovery cream for athletes, bridging the gap between recovery and top performance.

http://www.cannahempx.com

https://herb.co/learn/best-cannabis-products/

