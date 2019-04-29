Advisory Board announced for October Cold Chain Global Forum

NEW YORK, April 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Cold Chain Global Forum (CCGF) Series is proud to announce the Advisory Board for the 17th Cold Chain Global Forum. Happening on October 15-18 at the Sheraton Boston, the Advisory Board members will consist of leading temperature controlled and cold chain subject matter experts from the pharmaceutical industry, including:

Lisa Wyman , Vice President, Quality, Acceleron Pharma

Vice President, Quality, Tonino Antonetti , Executive Director, Regulatory Affairs and Quality, Roche Diagnostics

Executive Director, Regulatory Affairs and Quality, Richard Peck , Global Head, Process Controlled Transportation COE, AstraZeneca

, Global Head, Process Controlled Transportation COE, Lisa Moher , Head of North American Distribution and Graphics, Sanofi

Head of North American Distribution and Graphics, Eugenio Filippi , Head of Manufacturing, Vienna , Takeda Pharmaceuticals

Head of Manufacturing, , Luiz Barberini , Head of External Manufacturing, Latin America , Bayer

, Head of External Manufacturing, , Kevin Hickman , Senior Manager, Supply Chain and Distribution, Gilead Sciences

, Senior Manager, Supply Chain and Distribution, Ron Haub , Commercial Director, Sonoco Thermosafe

Commercial Director, Ray Chern , Engineering Director, Drug Product Technology, Amgen

Engineering Director, Drug Product Technology, Christopher Oles , North American Pharma Sales Director, Cyropak

Working under the 2019 theme of Tackling Current and Future Business Disruptors with Agility, the Advisory Board this year will take an active role in developing and building an event by the cold chain community, for the community.

"We've seen that evolving patient-centric delivery models, expanding temperature-sensitive portfolios through an influx of new product developments, varying operating practices to fulfil regulatory guidelines, and increasing physical and cyber threats mean that crucial supply chain stability is now under severe threat. With quality and cost reduction KPIs not going away, the stakes are even higher now, with absolutely no margin for error. In many cases, its sink or swim for pharma companies," commented Lisa Schulman, Program Director for the CCGF. "This is why the role that the Advisory Board members will play is so crucial, because they add their knowledge, expertise and experience in putting together an agenda that will deliver practical value to cold chain and supply chain professionals, and help them achieve the optimal equilibrium between patient centricity, compliance, operational and cost efficiency," Lisa added.

As a precursor to the event in October, the CCGF team in conjunction with the Advisory Board has just released the 2019 State of the Temperature-Controlled Logistics Industry Report, an insightful commentary piece based on a survey result of over 100 Supply Chain and Logistics executives from big and small pharmaceutical companies. To view the complimentary report, click here or contact Ciara Rosa for more information.

