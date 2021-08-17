Advisory Group Equity Services Announces Official Launch of Flagship Investment Banking Division, Trust Capital Markets, to Serve Growth Stage & Middle-Market Companies

NEW YORK, Aug. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Advisory Group Equity Services, LTD. ("AGES", www.agesbrokerage.com), a full-service broker dealer and member FINRA/SIPC/MSRB, has launched Trust Capital Markets ("TCM", www.trustcm.com), a growth stage and middle-market focused investment banking division providing financial advisory, capital placement, mergers and acquisitions, and restructuring services to businesses generating up to $500M in revenues.

Advisory Group Equity Services Ltd. Trust Capital Markets

Trust Capital Markets is led by Jeffery Morfit, appointed as the Head of Investment Banking, to execute AGES's vision of growth and performance in investment banking.

Jeffrey Morfit states, "Our goal in launching Trust Capital Markets is to centralize the investment banking efforts of Advisory Group Equity Services and build off the broker-dealer's successful placement agent, financial advisory and M&A track record. With a nationwide footprint of 50+ branch offices, $1.3B+ assets under control, a diversified banking team of over 15 investment bankers, and $10B+ transaction experience – this is a platform that can deliver a lot of value to our clients."

Mr. Morfit leads a team of professionals providing capital formation and advisory services for companies looking to enhance corporate value in their business and implementation strategy. The TCM team also advises buy and sell side M&A clients looking to secure strategic assets or to clearly define the value proposition a sale would offer an acquirer. The TCM team's expertise spans 12 industries with products that include public offerings, equity and debt private placements and M&A. TCM has also identified six "high growth" verticals in which the team plans to specialize. In order to serve the unique needs of companies that are transforming tomorrow's landscapes, TCM is forming dedicated investment banking groups to cover these verticals with the first specialized group covering companies enabled by Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning technologies.

Advisory Group Equity Services Ltd., led by President and CEO, William McCance, is excited to be launching the new banking division. "We are excited to have Jeff and his team join us. They bring a level of professionalism in analysis, idea generation and execution that clients deserve," said William.

TCM's leadership aims to redesign the investment banking process and cites a changing landscape that is driving the need for innovation. Jeffrey Morfit discusses the bank's priorities moving forward, "My focus with Trust Capital Markets is to establish a modern investment bank positioned for the rapidly evolving markets and investor preferences that we see in motion today. We aim to provide our clients with services and solutions designed for the next generation of investors and issuers."

Advisory Group Equity Services Ltd. is an operating unit of TAG Group, Inc ("TAG"), a leading provider of estate, business and financial planning services for high net-worth individuals and business entities.

Please contact [email protected] with any questions or inquiries.

About Trust Capital Markets: Trust Capital Markets ("TCM", www.trustcm.com), a middle-market and growth-focused investment banking division providing financial advisory, capital placement, mergers and acquisitions, and restructuring services to businesses generating up to $500 million in revenues. TCM's head office is in New York, NY.

About Advisory Group Equity Services Ltd.: Advisory Group Equity Services, LTD. ("AGES", www.agesbrokerage.com) is a full-service broker dealer and member FINRA/SIPC/MSRB founded in 1984. AGES offers retail, institutional, and investment banking services. The firm provides the regulatory framework to carry out specialized financial functions for public and private issues while housing securities and providing trade execution.

About TAG Group, Inc.: TAG Group, Inc. a leading provider of estate, business, and financial planning services for high-net-worth individuals and business entities. TAG maintains a comprehensive network of legal, financial, investment banking and accounting professionals committed to providing the highest level of service. TAG Group, Inc. maintains three separate and distinct operating units – Trust Advisory Group, Advisory Group Equity Services, and Estate Insurance Services.

Trust Advisory Group, Ltd. (www.trustadvisorygroup.com) is a RIA, providing representatives the opportunity to provide fee-based investment services; money management and planning services. TAG maintains and open architecture allowing Advisors tremendous freedom.

Advisory Group Equity Services, Ltd. is a full-service broker dealer and member FINRA/SIPC/MSRB. AGES offers retail, institutional and investment banking services.

Estate Insurance Services, Ltd. is our insurance unit allowing the firm and its affiliates to provide life, disability, and long-term care insurance as well as annuity products. The firm currently works with over 40 insurance companies.

