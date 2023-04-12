ADVISORY: Planned Parenthood Federation of America and Planned Parenthood of Metropolitan Washington to Host DC Speakout in Response to Looming National Ban on Mifepristone

Abortion providers, patient storytellers, and advocates for reproductive freedom will rally at the US Supreme Court on Saturday, April 15

If you are interested in covering/attending this event, please RSVP here.

WASHINGTON, April 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On Friday, April 7, a federal judge in the Northern District of Texas blocked the FDA's approval of mifepristone, threatening the 22-year approval of one of two medications used in the most common medication abortion regimen in the United States.

The facts are clear: this lawsuit is the work of extreme anti-abortion actors attempting to further their agenda to ban abortion, birth control, and other sexual and reproductive health care nationwide.

In response, Planned Parenthood organizations are taking action with communities across the country April 15-16 to demonstrate broad support for abortion access and speak out about the consequences of this ruling.

In Washington DC, Planned Parenthood Federation of America and Planned Parenthood of Metropolitan Washington, DC will host a rally and speakout in support of abortion access with health care providers, abortion storytellers, local abortion funds, and advocates for reproductive freedom.

WHAT: Washington, DC rally and speakout in support of abortion access

WHO: Health care providers, storytellers, and advocates for reproductive freedom, including:

Dr. Divya Shenoy , MD, MPH, Co-Director of Primary Care for Planned Parenthood of Metropolitan Washington, DC

, MD, MPH, Co-Director of Primary Care for Planned Parenthood of Metropolitan Dr. Stephanie Purnell , MD, MPH, Co-Director of Primary Care for Planned Parenthood of Metropolitan Washington, DC

, MD, MPH, Co-Director of Primary Care for Planned Parenthood of Metropolitan Dr. Serina Floyd , Chief Medical Officer for Planned Parenthood of Metropolitan Washington, DC

, Chief Medical Officer for Planned Parenthood of Metropolitan Brittany House , abortion storyteller

, abortion storyteller Ariel, abortion storyteller

Rae Pickett , abortion storyteller, doula, and Communications Director for Planned Parenthood Advocates of Virginia

, abortion storyteller, doula, and Communications Director for Planned Parenthood Advocates of Dr. Kristyn Brandi , board chair, Physicians for Reproductive Health

, board chair, Physicians for Reproductive Health Hannah Chichester-Downs , Caller Services & Engagement Manager, DC Abortion Fund

, Caller Services & Engagement Manager, DC Abortion Fund Lynn McCann-Yeh , Director of Development and Communications, Baltimore Abortion Fund

, Director of Development and Communications, Baltimore Abortion Fund Melissa Wasser , Policy Counsel for ACLU of DC

WHEN: Saturday, April 15, 12 PM ET

WHERE: U.S. Supreme Court, 1 First Street NE, Washington, DC

This event will also be live streamed on PPMW's Facebook and Instagram pages.

Planned Parenthood is the nation's leading provider and advocate of high-quality, affordable sexual and reproductive health care for all people, as well as the nation's largest provider of sex education. With more than 600 health centers across the country, Planned Parenthood organizations serve all patients with care and compassion, with respect, and without judgment, striving to create equitable access to health care. Through health centers, programs in schools and communities, and online resources, Planned Parenthood is a trusted source of reliable education and information that allows people to make informed health decisions. We do all this because we care passionately about helping people lead healthier lives. Planned Parenthood Federation of America (PPFA) is a 501(c)(3) charitable organization that supports the independently incorporated Planned Parenthood affiliates operating health centers across the U.S.

Planned Parenthood of Metropolitan Washington's (PPMW's) mission is to provide high quality, affordable reproductive health care; promote education programs that empower all individuals to make informed and responsible reproductive choices; and to protect the right to make those choices. PPMW is the oldest and largest provider of family planning services in Metropolitan Washington, serving DC, Maryland and Northern Virginia.

SOURCE Planned Parenthood of Metropolitan Washington, D.C.