Advisory Practice Board of Exchange Sponsors M32 Catamaran in 2019 Wayzata Match Cup

The event, organized by local leaders Sam Rogers and Andrew Mullin, returned to Wayzata for a fourth year with the goal of bringing world-class sailing to Minnesota. "We are extremely pleased with the level of competition and professionalism at the Wayzata Match Cup. It's a testament to the sailors and sponsors on board for the 2019 edition," Rogers said.

APBOE is a M&A marketplace for financial advisor practices and is a division of SkyView Partners, a lender serving the wealth management space. APBOE.com will launch in late August.

About Advisory Practice Board of Exchange

The Advisory Practice Board of Exchange (APBOE) is a marketplace for financial advisors to buy and sell wealth management practices. APBOE is a neutral site for multiple third-party valuation providers, independent broker dealers, and M&A consultants to list sellers, search buyers, and ultimately sell practices. Sellers on APBOE can ascertain creditworthiness and practice readiness of prospective buyers with APBOE's PurchasingPower™ scoring methodology. Buyers on APBOE can increase their likelihood of acquiring practices by receiving a verified PurchasingPower™ score. At transaction closing, APBOE provides access to bank financing to fund wealth management practice M&A. For more information, visit https://www.APBOE.com.

Media Contact:

Kayla Hagedorn

Advisory Practice Board of Exchange

800-263-4908

Kayla.Hagedorn@APBOE.com

SOURCE Advisory Practice Board of Exchange (APBOE)

Related Links

https://www.apboe.com

