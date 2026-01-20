Advisory Technologies launches to help companies accelerate revenue without adding headcount or increasing risk

• Embedded growth execution without the cost or delay of building internal teams

• Led by Allie Bruhn to turn strategy into real pipeline and revenue

• Focused on practical, measurable outcomes across fintech and enterprise tech

ATLANTA, Jan. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Advisory Technologies was shaped by veteran growth and business development executive Allie Bruhn, to address a pattern Bruhn saw repeatedly across enterprise and high-growth technology companies: ambitious growth targets paired with limited time, constrained teams, and increasing pressure to move faster.

Allie Bruhn launches Advisory Technologies to help companies accelerate revenue growth through senior-level strategy paired with hands-on execution.

"Too many companies are stuck between aggressive growth goals and the reality that hiring full teams takes time, introduces risk, and slows momentum," said Bruhn. "Advisory Technologies was built to close that gap. We bring senior-level clarity and roll-up-your-sleeves execution with no theory decks and no spray-and-pray. Just disciplined work that moves deals forward and delivers real pipeline."

Rather than asking companies to spend months building internal sales and marketing infrastructure, Advisory Technologies embeds alongside executive teams to deliver focused, execution-driven support across business development, go-to-market strategy, partner and channel activation, and marketing-as-a-service.

Bruhn brings more than two decades of experience leading business development, marketing, and go-to-market strategy across fintech, aerospace, and enterprise software. Most recently, she led business development for North America at NCR Corporation, NCR Voyix, and Candescent, driving digital-first banking growth initiatives and enterprise business development efforts across financial services technology.

Throughout her career, Bruhn has been known for aligning sales and marketing, opening doors at the executive level, and translating strategy into measurable commercial outcomes. That experience directly informs Advisory Technologies' operating model, which is practical, embedded, and outcome-driven.

Advisory Technologies helps companies translate growth strategy into real commercial results through embedded, execution-focused support. The firm works directly with leadership teams to build repeatable growth engines without the cost, risk, or delay of expanding internal teams.

"We don't just advise," Bruhn said. "We embed with leadership teams to help them design, launch, and execute growth initiatives that actually move the business forward."

Advisory Technologies partners closely with founders and executive teams to build repeatable growth engines, including greenfield market entry, partner-led business development, and multi-channel go-to-market programs. The firm focuses on practical execution and measurable outcomes, allowing clients to scale without the cost, risk, or delay of expanding internal teams.

Headquartered in Atlanta, Advisory Technologies supports growth-focused companies globally, helping leadership teams execute with clarity, speed, and measurable impact across enterprise technology sectors.

For more information, visit www.advisorytechnologies.com .

About Advisory Technologies

Advisory Technologies is a business development and go-to-market advisory that helps growth-minded companies accelerate pipeline, improve commercial performance, and create sustainable revenue momentum. The firm works directly with executive teams to deliver senior-level strategy alongside hands-on execution, enabling faster results without the burden of expanding internal headcount.

