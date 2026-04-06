Advita Ortho Showcases New AI-Driven Research Advancing Personalized Joint Replacement

Machine learning knee classification featured in podium presentation; radiomics research expands shoulder insights

GAINESVILLE, Fla., April 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Advita Ortho, a global medical technology leader, presented 16 new research studies at the 2026 Orthopaedic Research Society (ORS) Annual Meeting highlighting how artificial intelligence, machine learning and advanced imaging analytics are enabling more personalized approaches to joint replacement.

Advita's research included a featured podium presentation in total knee arthroplasty and multiple studies in CT-based musculoskeletal radiomics for shoulder arthroplasty, an emerging field the company is pioneering.

New AI-driven research from Advita Ortho is advancing personalized joint replacement through machine learning in knee arthroplasty and radiomics-based shoulder insights.

"At Advita, we are advancing a data-powered approach to orthopedics that connects imaging, machine learning and surgical technologies," said Laurent Angibaud, Senior Vice President of Advanced Surgical Technologies. "Our focus is on delivering practical, intelligent solutions that help surgeons plan with confidence, execute with precision and improve patient outcomes."

The company's podium presentation evaluated a machine learning-based knee classification approach designed to support patient-specific alignment strategies. The research shows how alignment phenotypes identified under controlled load can guide intraoperative decision-making. Early findings indicate the potential to improve consistency, reproducibility and clinical outcomes.

Advita also presented multiple studies advancing CT-based radiomics to more quantifiably characterize shoulder muscle anatomy and better inform surgical planning. Findings showed that while CT reconstruction settings can impact radiomic measurements of muscle quality, select features remain stable, supporting their potential as reliable biomarkers.

Additional studies demonstrated that radiomics can differentiate patterns of glenoid deformity and, when combined with clinical data, improve the ability to predict postoperative outcomes to facilitate more informed, data-driven decisions before shoulder surgery.

"Radiomics has the potential to fundamentally change how shoulder surgeons evaluate their patients," said Chris Roche, Senior Vice President of Extremities. "By integrating these machine learning-based analytical methods into our research and development efforts, we are creating new techniques to quantify anatomy, differentiate and classify disease patterns for a variety of different surgical procedures – helping the shoulder surgeon make treatment decisions before the patient even enters the operating room."

Advita's research at ORS 2026 spanned knee, shoulder and ankle arthroplasty, reinforcing its commitment to advancing orthopedic care through high-quality implants and intelligent technologies powered by data and AI.

About Advita Ortho

Advita Ortho is a global medical device company committed to advancing patients' lives through innovative orthopedic solutions. We specialize in high-quality implants and a comprehensive suite of integrated surgical technologies that are powered by data, artificial intelligence and machine learning. Offering trusted leadership and clinical expertise, Advita Ortho is uniquely positioned to advance mobility and improve lives worldwide. Learn more at www.advita.com and connect with us on LinkedIn, X and Instagram.

SOURCE Advita Ortho, LLC