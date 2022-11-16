AdvizorPro Launches Insurance Producer Data Module, Expanding Its Reach in the Financial Services Ecosystem

AdvizorPro releases insurance producer dataset, the latest addition to AdvizorPro's rapidly growing financial services intelligence platform.

ATLANTA, Nov. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AdvizorPro , a leading provider of B2B contact and company data intelligence, is excited to announce the release of its insurance producer dataset. The launch of the insurance offering provides customers a single unified platform to sell into the financial advisor and insurance producer ecosystems. The combined financial advisor and insurance producer solutions deliver one of the most powerful financial service databases on the market.

AdvizorPro Insurance Producer Database

The new insurance producer data module provides up-to-date contact and company information on nearly two million insurance agents across the United States. It features tens of millions of data points sourced from hundreds of thousands of sources in order to provide the most robust and accurate data. The comprehensive platform provides insurance carriers, agencies, IMO/FMOs, SaaS providers and more with a better way to recruit and sell into the insurance ecosystem.

"Our customers have been asking us to release an insurance producer solution to mirror the best-in-class offering of our financial advisor data module," says AdvizorPro founder, Michael Magnan. "Sourcing accurate data to sell and recruit into the insurance space is a significant challenge today. I'm proud of the advanced tech our team has built to give us a significant advantage in providing accurate, constantly refreshed lead data to our customers."

Key Capabilities Include

Access to nearly 2 million contacts, featuring: verified emails & phones, LinkedIn, biographies, titles, lines, carrier appointments, interests, schools attended, hobbies and much more.

Access to powerful search & filtering options at the firm and producer level. Drill down into lines, geography, and much more including an ability to directly keyword search producer bio pages.

Cutting-edge data enrichment technology assures access to the most accurate and complete insurance producer and financial advisor data for your target market.

Proprietary algorithms enable customers to: identify target producers and uncover new opportunities to sell and recruit.

Direct integrations with Salesforce and Hubspot and an API automate data enrichment and maintenance workloads, eliminating tedious work.

About AdvizorPro

AdvizorPro is the leading provider of B2B contact and company information in the financial services ecosystem. Its platform features tens of millions of data points on financial advisors and insurance producers, helping its customers to better sell, market, and recruit. AdvizorPro serves asset managers, insurance carriers, IMO/FMOs, recruiters, and SaaS companies. For additional information, please visit: http://advizorpro.com .

