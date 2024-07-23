AdvizorStack Appoints Jennifer Spencer to Chief Operating Officer

She brings more than two decades of expertise in fostering growth across diverse industries

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., July 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- AdvizorStack, the company that delivers a customizable, integrated and cost-effective wealthtech platform to fit the unique technology needs of RIAs, today announced the appointment of Jennifer Spencer as Chief Operating Officer (COO). Spencer will report directly to CEO Paul DeMaio and will engage in all aspects of the company as a proactive leader.

Spencer will oversee the transition of RIA firms, manage data processes and train teams. Additionally, she will be responsible for overseeing RIA accounts to ensure continuous client satisfaction and facilitate advisor transitions, especially within the Schwab network. Spencer will also collaborate on developing Product Requirement Description documents and enhancing the AdvizorStack Salesforce platform.

"Jennifer's ability to build and maintain relationships with clients and stakeholders across all levels of an organization is going to be a major boon to AdvizorStack," DeMaio said. "This role demands a strong, adaptable leader with excellent advisor relations and quick learning skills, which is why we are thrilled to welcome Jennifer to the AdvizorStack family. We look forward to working with her to take our organization to the next level."

Before joining AdvizorStack, Spencer served as COO at Hext Financial Group where she managed the firm's P&L, all aspects of human resources and human capital and provided direction on sales methodologies and strategic initiatives aimed at scaling the firm. Prior to that, Spencer held the COO role at White Picket Team Management. She earned her Master of Business Administration from the Pepperdine Graziadio School of Business.

Spencer's leadership journey is marked by success, having led numerous award-winning teams spanning various business sectors. Recognized as a high producer, entrepreneurial thinker and natural leader, she has amassed accolades – including the IWLA Outstanding Women in Business award – for her workplace contributions.

Spencer's proficiency shines through successful collaboration with teams, securing significant accounts, attaining product and business-level objectives and implementing systems for improved performance and accountability.

"I'm excited by AdvizorStack's growth potential and unique offering, and I look forward to fostering innovation and collaboration across the organization that will position us as a wealthtech leader," Spencer said.

AdvizorStack is democratizing the wealthtech landscape, empowering RIAs to build efficiencies and realize their growth vision. We deliver a customizable, integrated, cost-effective wealthtech platform to fit the unique technology needs of RIAs of any size and at any stage of the corporate lifecycle. From advisor breakaways to RIA aggregators – and everything in between – we deliver end-to-end integrated technology support. We are former financial advisors and fintech executives who understand the challenges you face and the opportunities you want to capture. For more information, visit advizorstack.com.

