Advocacy Awards Honor Commitment to Military Families, Those with Disabilities

SILVER SPRING, Md, March 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Leaders in business, government, and the military will be on hand when Easterseals DC MD VA announces its annual Advocacy Awards recipients on May 8 at the National Building Museum in Washington, DC. The gala will honor advocates who demonstrate an exemplary commitment to advancing opportunities for children and adults with disabilities, including military families.

Advocacy Awards 2023 will honor military advocates General Charles Q. Brown, Jr., 22nd Chief of the U.S. Air Force, and his wife Sharene Brown; corporate advocate PenFed Credit Union, accepted by President & CEO James Schenck; and community advocates Robin Portman, past chair of Easterseals DC MD VA, and her husband Tom Portman.

Former Senator Elizabeth Dole — an Advocacy Award recipient in 2015 and member of the Easterseals DC MD VA Honorary Board — is scheduled to present an award. Other dignitaries in both the public and private sectors are also expected to attend.

Attendees will enjoy an exclusive dinner menu created by celebrity Chef Robert Irvine, also an Honorary Board member.

Since 2004, the Advocacy Awards event has generated more than $8 million to fund Easterseals DC MD VA programs. Learn more about supporting Easterseals at Advocacy Awards 2023 and see highlights from previous years at advocacyawards.org.

Easterseals DC MD VA – Easterseals is leading the way to full equity, inclusion, and access through direct and life-changing disability and community services. Since 1945, Easterseals DC MD VA has worked tirelessly to enhance quality of life and expand access to healthcare, education, and employment opportunities. And we won't rest until each one of us is valued, respected, and accepted. Join us: www.eseal.org.

Contact: Paula Moore, Vice President of Communications & Marketing, [email protected]

