Advocacy Group FentanylSolution.org Launches $2.2 Million Poll-to-Prop Initiative to Combat Fentanyl Epidemic in California

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., April 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- FentanylSolution.org, a leading advocacy group committed to raising awareness about the dangers of fentanyl and advocating for stricter penalties for drug dealers who sell fentanyl and kill their users, is proud to announce the launch of its $2.2 million Poll-to-Prop initiative.

The initiative seeks to gather public opinion about the need for stricter penalties for drug dealers who sell fentanyl and murder their customers. The results of the poll will be used to draft a statewide ballot initiative that will be voted on during the next presidential election. FentanylSolution.org has partnered with McNally Temple Associates to conduct an initial poll and gather data that will be used to shape the proposition.

"We want to let the legislators, who voted against every form of penalty for these drug dealers, know that we are holding them accountable," said Janice M. Celeste, President & CEO of FentanylSolution.org. "We believe that drug dealers who sell fentanyl and murder their customers must pay the price for their actions. The Poll-to-Prop initiative is a crucial step in our efforts to raise awareness about the need for stricter penalties for these criminals."

The $2.2 million initiative marks a significant investment in the fight against fentanyl and represents a major commitment by FentanylSolution.org to its mission of creating safer communities across California. The organization is committed to bringing the proposition to the ballot and ensuring that the voices of Californians are heard on this important issue.

To learn more about FentanylSolution.org's Poll-to-Prop initiative and its efforts to raise awareness about the dangers of fentanyl, please visit the organization's website at FentanylSolution.org.

About FentanylSolution.org

FentanylSolution.org is a leading advocacy group committed to raising awareness about the dangers of fentanyl and advocating for stricter penalties for drug dealers who sell the substance. The organization is based in Newport Beach, California, and is dedicated to creating safer communities across the state.

