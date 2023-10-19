Advocacy Organizations Applaud Governor Newsom on Signing AB1412 to Eliminate Borderline Personality Disorder Stigma

News provided by

Emotions Matter, Inc.

19 Oct, 2023, 08:03 ET

GARDEN CITY, N.Y., Oct. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On October 10th, World Mental Health Day, Governor Gavin Newsom of California signed AB 1412 (Hart) into law to remove borderline personality disorder (BPD) as an exclusion from the Pretrial Prison Diversion Bill. Since 2018, California Penal Code 1001.26 allows pretrial diversion for people with mental health disorders. It specifically excluded people diagnosed with BPD from petitioning for pretrial diversion, to receive care that would reduce recidivism and help them safely reintegrate with their communities.

Continue Reading

This represents a victory for BPD clients and advocacy organizations including the bill's sponsor, California Council of Community Behavioral Health Agencies (CBHA), Emotions Matter, and the National Education Alliance for Borderline Personality Disorder.

Approximately 1.6% of the U. S. population is affected by borderline personality disorder (BPD), a highly stigmatized mental illness characterized by emotional dysregulation, self-harm and suicidality. Up to 70% of those diagnosed with BPD experience a suicide attempt, and tragically, 10% die by suicide. 

"When I learned about this bill proposal from a CBHA member who resides in my district, I was immediately concerned about the discrimination against individuals with a Borderline Personality Disorder" said Assemblymember Gregg Hart who represents California's 37th Assembly District. "California law needs to afford those with BPD the opportunity to participate in pretrial diversion and move towards a productive, fulfilling life. I am proud to have authored this bill and the opportunities it will afford those living with BPD."

"This is a critical step forward for people with BPD to be treated with the same access to treatment as those with other mental health conditions," says Paula Tusiani-Eng, Director of Strategic Growth at Emotions Matter.

"Passing AB1412 demonstrates the power of grassroots advocacy to engage in legislative efforts to increase BPD education," commented Abby Ingber, Executive Director of the National Education Alliance for Borderline Personality Disorder.

"CBHA is grateful to Assemblymember Hart for being our legislative champion and to the many organizations and individuals who testified, wrote letters and urged the Governor to sign the bill. We are proud that AB 1412 is now a California law," commented Le Ondra Clark Harvey, CEO, CBHA.

California Council of Community Behavioral Health Agencies (CBHA) promotes comprehensive service systems by enhancing the ability of behavioral health providers to empower the people they serve to lead full productive lives. Its services include legislative advocacy and shaping public policy. https://www.cccbha.org.

Emotions Matter, a 501c3 non-profit organization to advocate for, educate and support people with BPD. Its services include peer support groups and educational programs. www.emotionsmatterbpd.org.

The National Education Alliance for Borderline Personality Disorder is a 501c3 non-profit organization to provide education, decrease stigma, promote research, and enhance the quality of life of those affected by BPD. Its services included family support groups and educational programs. https://www.borderlinepersonalitydisorder.org/

SOURCE Emotions Matter, Inc.

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.