AdvoCare Expands Retail Footprint with New Exclusive Product Offering

RICHARDSON, Texas, Jan. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- AdvoCare International, LLC, a seasoned leader in health and wellness, is excited to announce the retail expansion of its flagship product, AdvoCare Spark®. This sugar-free vitamin and amino acid supplement, designed to provide quick and lasting energy and mental focus, is now available at major national retailers. For the past 2 years AdvoCare has started to transition from solely Ecommerce to an omni channel brand, creating more opportunities for consumers to purchase their trusted products. Since the launch of AdvoCare Spark® on Amazon.com in 2022, the brand has rapidly expanded, launching on additional platforms like TikTok shop, Walmart.com, and in CVS Pharmacy stores nationwide and on CVS.com.

In addition to making AdvoCare products direct to consumers, AdvoCare has created an exclusive retail only format that is available in select stores. Starting Fall 2024, the popular energy and mental focus supplement, AdvoCare Spark® is available in a 30-serving canister priced at $34.99. This lower price point and serving size appeals to consumers who are budget conscious but still place value on high-quality and flavor.

"Bringing AdvoCare Spark® to physical retail is an exciting milestone for us," said Christina Helwig, CEO of AdvoCare. "This exclusive format offers our customers a fresh, more convenient way to experience Spark® and easily incorporate it into their daily routines. We are proud to expand access to this beloved product, which delivers both energy and mental focus, while continuing our commitment to innovation and helping people live healthier, more vibrant lives."

AdvoCare has built a loyal following through its high-quality ingredients and results-driven formulations, offering a full array of nutrients to help consumers achieve optimal performance in their everyday activities. The retail expansion marks another step in AdvoCare's mission to empower people, no matter where they are on their wellness journey, to achieve their goals through high-quality, results-oriented products.

With over 30 years of trusted experience, AdvoCare is proud to be a female-led company, committed to delivering innovative wellness solutions that empower individuals to live healthier, more energetic lives. AdvoCare's forward-thinking approach to product development ensures that each supplement is scientifically backed and tailored to meet consumer needs, making AdvoCare Spark® a trusted choice for boosting energy and mental focus.

For more information about AdvoCare and its product offerings, please visit www.advocare.com .

AdvoCare International, LLC is making pursuing wellness easy and accessible. As an established health and wellness consumer packaged goods company, AdvoCare serves health-aware consumers through products that offer whole body support focusing on energy, hydration, immunity and gut health. Since 1993, AdvoCare has offered trusted health and wellness products like Spark® to millions of customers and athletes across the world.

