Advocare, LLC Successfully Replaces Legacy EMR Across 200 Practice Locations

MARLTON, N.J., Aug. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Advocare, a physician-owned multi-specialty group with nearly 600 providers, successfully completed their implementation of the eClinicalWorks, a leader in healthcare IT solutions, cloud-centric Electronic Health Record (EHR) and Revenue Cycle Management platform.

Shortly after go-live, Girish Navani, CEO and co-founder of eClinicalWorks and Dr. Rajesh Dharampuriya, CMO and co-founder of eClinicalWorks, visited Advocare's Corporate Offices to meet with the leadership integral to the project, including Jon L. Mackler, Chief Administrative Officer. "We transitioned from a 21-year relationship with a management services organization and needed to secure a best in class EMR for the nearly 200 practice locations that serve 590,000 patients throughout New Jersey and Pennsylvania," explained Mr. Mackler. "Our goal was to ensure our physician owners and staff experienced a minimally-disruptive implementation, so we structured an extensive plan over two years ago." Mr. Mackler added, "In fact, our plan was so comprehensive that we were invited by eClinicalWorks to present at their 2018 National Conference, with over 5,000 attendees."

An implementation 'Command Center' was staffed nearly around the clock, seven days a week. During the go-live, eClinicalWorks provided nearly 175 elbow-to-elbow training resources to provide an additional layer of support.

Howard Orel, MD, Advocare's President/Chief Executive Officer, served as Chairman of the Steering Committee that met weekly with representation from Advocare and eClinicalWorks. He was also able to offer his own insights as a practicing physician. "In our 21 years, this was one of our largest transformation projects, but we were able to transition to eClinicalWorks with minimal disruption of services. Our 2,500 employees supported each other, but most importantly, kept our patients as their number one priority."

During the implementation, Chuck McQueary, Executive Vice President/Chief Operating, was also simultaneously leading the effort to transition services in-house that were previously offered by Advocare's former management company. Mr. McQueary stated, "Advocare is proud to now manage all services for our 230 physician owners, our practices, employees and patients, including finance, credentialing, legal, compliance, billing, coding, human resources, marketing, and more. Our north star is removing any administrative burden that takes our physicians away from practicing medicine."

Dr. Orel elaborated that the system will empower patients by providing them with a mobile-optimized portal for scheduling, reviewing their medical record, receiving appointment reminders, and emailing their provider. "Advocare has nearly two dozen specialties and our patients frequently receive care from providers across our vast network," said Dr. Orel. "Now their records will be in one chart, leading to better communication among Advocare doctors and ultimately, enhanced care."

Girish Navani confirmed eClinicalWorks' commitment to assisting Advocare in meeting its goals. To achieve this, Mr. Navani explained, "eClinicalWorks will help Advocare remain at the forefront of medical care. We look forward to working together to enhance the breadth of functionality and improve communication between patients and their providers."

About eClinicalWorks

eClinicalWorks® is a privately held leader in healthcare IT solutions. With more than 130,000 physicians and nurse practitioners using its solutions, customers include ACOs, physician practices, hospitals, community health centers, departments of health, and convenient care clinics. During the past ten years, 19 eClinicalWorks customers have received the prestigious HIMSS Davies Award, honoring excellence in Electronic Health Record implementation. The company is second largest in the country for e-prescribing. Based in Westborough, Mass., eClinicalWorks has additional offices in Austin, New York City, Chicago, California, Georgia, London, India, and Dubai. For more information, please visit www.eclinicalworks.com, Facebook, Twitter or call 866-888-6929.

About Advocare

Advocare, LLC ("Advocare") is a physician-owned and physician-governed multi-specialty medical group operating in New Jersey and the greater Philadelphia metropolitan region. Founded in 1998 as an alliance of 26 pediatricians in southern New Jersey, Advocare has grown to become widely recognized and highly respected as one of the region's largest, independent, multi-specialty physician groups. With nearly 600 providers, Advocare serves approximately 590,000 patients at locations throughout New Jersey and Pennsylvania. Advocare physicians are regularly recognized among the region's top doctors by both patients and consumer publications. Learn more at www.advocaredoctors.com.

