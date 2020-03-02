Advocare, LLC Welcomes Five New Independent Physician Practices

MARLTON, N.J., March 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Advocare, a physician-owned multi-specialty group with nearly 600 providers, continues to expand its footprint in New Jersey and Pennsylvania by welcoming five new independent physician practices into the organization.

The new "Care Centers", as they are referred within Advocare, represent its patient-centric model and include primary care providers within the New Jersey and Philadelphia Metro area:

Advocare Fairmount Pediatrics and Adolescent Medicine, Philadelphia, PA

Advocare Hillsborough Pediatrics, Hillsborough, NJ

Advocare Jersey Heights Pediatrics, Jersey City, NJ

Advocare Kintiroglou Pediatrics, West Orange and Florham Park, NJ

and Advocare Sunset Road Medical Associates, Burlington, NJ

The Care Centers will retain their autonomy in operating their business but will now be joined under the Advocare umbrella of shared services, including finance, revenue cycle management, group purchasing, human resources, marketing, insurance contracting, population health, care management, after-hours call center, credentialing, practice operations, legal, risk management, compliance, information technology, help desk support and more. The organization recently implemented eClinical Works as its enterprise EMR, and these practices went live with the new system simultaneous with their official start date of March 1.

"We are excited to welcome these new Care Centers into our growing organization," said Howard Orel, MD, Advocare's President and Chief Executive Officer, who is also a practicing physician. "We have a thorough vetting process to evaluate physicians interested in joining Advocare, and these clinicians share our mission of providing the highest quality patient care. They will continue to strengthen the Advocare brand throughout the region by delivering patient-centered care in collaboration with our current comprehensive network of providers, spanning a myriad of specialties. Our goal is that an Advocare patient considers all of the services we have to offer, so we strive to grow our provider reach both clinically and geographically."

About Advocare

Advocare, LLC ("Advocare") is a physician-owned and physician-governed multi-specialty medical group operating in New Jersey and the greater Philadelphia metropolitan region. Founded in 1998 as an alliance of 26 physicians in southern New Jersey, Advocare has grown to become widely recognized and highly respected as one of the region's largest, independent, multi-specialty physician groups. With nearly 600 providers, Advocare serves approximately 590,000 patients at locations throughout New Jersey and Pennsylvania. Advocare physicians are regularly recognized among the region's top doctors by both patients and consumer publications. Learn more at www.advocaredoctors.com.

Provider Contact

Mahbod Mohazzebi, MD, Chairperson Market Development Committee and Member Executive Council

Advocare

856-872-7055

[email protected]

Media Contact

Jon Mackler, Chief Administrative Officer

Advocare

[email protected]

SOURCE Advocare

Related Links

https://www.advocaredoctors.com

