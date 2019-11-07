Advocare, LLC Welcomes Seven New Independent Physician Practices

MARLTON, N.J., Nov. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Advocare, a physician-owned multi-specialty group with nearly 600 providers, has expanded its footprint in New Jersey and Pennsylvania by welcoming seven new independent physician practices into the organization.

The practices will retain their autonomy in operating their business but will now be joined under the Advocare umbrella of shared services including revenue cycle management, information technology, human resources, financial services, marketing, legal and compliance. The organization recently implemented eClinical Works as their enterprise EMR and these practices went live with the new system simultaneous with their official start date of November 1.

"Our mission is to provide the highest quality health care, so we have a thorough vetting process to evaluate physicians interested in joining Advocare. These clinicians share our vision and we are pleased to have them join our growing group," said Howard Orel, MD, Advocare's President/Chief Executive Officer, who is also a practicing pediatrician.

The new "Care Centers", as they are referred to within Advocare to represent its patient-centric model, include primary care providers and specialists within the New Jersey and Philadelphia Metro area:

Advocare Endocrinology Associates of Princeton , Princeton , Lawrenceville and East Brunswick, NJ

, , and Advocare Lawrenceville Internal Medicine, Lawrenceville, NJ

Advocare Hamilton Pediatric Associates, Hamilton and Columbus, NJ

and Advocare Healthy Kids Pediatric Group, East Windsor , Lawrenceville and Robbinsville, NJ

, and Advocare Lansdale Pediatrics, Lansdale and Chalfont, PA

and Advocare Pediatric & Adolescent Medicine, Cliffside Park, NJ

Advocare Wayne Pediatrics & Adult Integrative Health, Wayne, NJ

Dr. Orel elaborated, "These new practices will continue to strengthen the Advocare brand throughout the region by delivering whole-person care in collaboration with our current comprehensive network of providers, spanning myriad of specialties. Our hope is that an Advocare patient considers all the services we have to offer so we strive to grow our provider reach both clinically and geographically."

About Advocare

Advocare, LLC ("Advocare") is a physician-owned and physician-governed multi-specialty medical group operating in New Jersey and the greater Philadelphia metropolitan region. Founded in 1998 as an alliance of 26 physicians in southern New Jersey, Advocare has grown to become widely recognized and highly respected as one of the region's largest, independent, multi-specialty physician groups. With nearly 600 providers, Advocare serves approximately 590,000 patients at locations throughout New Jersey and Pennsylvania. Advocare physicians are regularly recognized among the region's top doctors by both patients and consumer publications. Learn more at www.advocaredoctors.com.

Media Contact

Jon Mackler, Chief Administrative Officer

Advocare

jmackler@advocaredoctors.com

Provider Contact

Mahbod Mohazzebi, MD, Chairman Market Development Committee, Member Executive Council, Secretary

Advocare

856-872-7055

mmohazzebi@advocaredoctors.com

SOURCE Advocare

