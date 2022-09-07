Advocat to Host Webinar on How Technology Can Help Small Legal Departments Boost Their Efficiency 7X

BELLEVUE, Wash., Sept. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Advocat on Sept. 20, 2022, will hold a free webinar on how small but mighty in-house legal teams can use technology to boost their efficiency. The online event will take place from 10 to 11 a.m. PDT.

In-house attorneys and contract specialists working on small teams should consider the following questions:

Being one of the only people responsible for legal at your business, do you feel like an island with no help?

When reviewing and drafting contracts takes up to 70% of your time, do you feel the pressure to get it all done, yesterday?

This webinar will demonstrate how legal artificial intelligence (AI) software can help resolve these issues and increase the productivity of small legal teams by up to seven times.

Legal AI can quickly create well-researched legal documents, streamline the sales process by saving corporate attorneys hours of work while improving quality and consistency. It can automatically update changes in laws and standards and incorporate the latest legal rulings. This creates more accurate documents earlier in the contracting lifecycle, saving everyone time and money while moving the business process forward.

The webinar will be led by Pradnya Desh, a lawyer and former U.S. diplomat who has seen how inefficient contract work can be. As founder and chief executive of Advocat AI, a contract management platform that streamlines end-to-end contract management using cutting-edge AI technology, Desh will discuss a better way to conduct legal work. She will explain why legal departments are quickly recognizing how using technology can automate repetitive tasks and streamline workflow processes.

Participants will learn about which legal tech options can help improve efficiency and demonstrate how to implement them to see results.

Seating is limited. Register at https://bit.ly/3QkpvcE.

Prior to founding Advocat, Desh founded and was managing partner of Desh International and Business Law, an award-winning 10-attorney law firm in the Seattle-area. She previously served as a diplomat in the U.S. State Department and a U.S. trade negotiator with The Office of the United States Trade Representative (USTR) in Geneva. She represented the United States in international organizations, including the WTO and the UN Committee on Trade and Development.

Advocat allows business teams to quickly create legal documents that are then approved by the corporate legal department. This reduces time and cost and simplifies legal paperwork to improve business processes. For more information, go to www.advocat.ai.

