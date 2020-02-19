Advocate Announces the Appointment of Brian Lillie to Board of Advisors

ATLANTA, Feb. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Advocate, the Premier TBM Services Company, today announced the appointment of Brian Lillie to its Board of Advisors. Lillie is a recognized business leader with 30 years of experience successfully leading both small and large-scale organizations in challenging private and public sector environments.

"Brian has been an invaluable client of Advocate through the years," said Advocate co-founder and CEO, Scott Fogle, "and he brings an extraordinary level of insight into the challenges all of our CIO clients are facing. We look forward to learning from his unrivaled experience and are confident his expertise will have a meaningful impact on Advocate's future growth."

Lillie served as CIO of Equinix during an era of unprecedented growth for the company as they grew from less than $1B to over $5B in revenue ultimately being promoted to Chief Customer Officer and then to Chief Product Officer. Prior to Equinix, Brian held senior executive roles at VeriSign and Silicon Graphics. He currently serves on the boards of two public companies, Lumentum and Talend; advises the private equity firm, GI Partners; and serves as an advisor to venture capital firms and startups in Silicon Valley.

"Though this represents a new level of our engagement with Brian, he has been an integral part of our story for more than ten years," said Advocate co-founder and president, Tim Wise. "We can directly trace many significant client relationships to Brian's advice and introductions throughout the years."

With the appointment of Lillie, Advocate's Board of Advisors now consists of six executive leaders from some of the most forward-thinking companies in the world, which include: Scott Crowder, SVP and CIO, BMC Software; Todd Lant, CIO, Blackbaud; David Guthrie, founder and CTO, GTS; Mark Benaquista, Managing Director, Thomas H. Lee Partners; and Greg Ogle, Vice President of Global IT Infrastructure, Equinix. Brian's inclusion on the board continues Advocate's approach of infusing the organization with proven expertise from some of the best minds in technology management and innovation.

About Advocate

Advocate is the "Premier TBM Services Company" within the IT financial management industry. It works with smart companies and experts in their fields to transform technology investments. Advocate leverages its TBM framework to help all enterprise leaders measure ROI in terms of business outcomes. For more information, please visit www.advocateinsiders.com.

