Advocate Aurora Health Post-Acute Division Re-Defining Clinical Resources to Transform Patient Outcomes

"The model is changing for the first time in 20 years to further align reimbursement with individual patient needs and outcomes," says Katie Riley , RN, vice president, post-acute chief nursing officer for Advocate Aurora Health. "In this environment, our nurses can play a transformative role in the way we deliver quality patient care. That's why we are working with Medline to find new ways to cultivate nurse empowerment so they can share best practices with their patients."

Transforming Care Through Clinical Education

With more than one-third of home care patients requiring treatments for wounds, it is important for nurses to not only have access to high-quality products, but to be able to teach patients and their families how best to provide good care when a nurse is not on site. The collaboration is challenging Medline to create educational resources that drive engagement and care standardization.

"The rise in patient acuity requires that home health organizations use a specialized approach to care in order to keep patients out of the hospital. What makes our relationship successful is we work hand-in-hand to create a tailored clinical plan that will have a meaningful impact on their outcomes," says Jason Cravens, market sales director, Medline homecare division.

Advocate Aurora Health's clinician training has grown from a simple task-based training model to a more interactive approach. Medline recently set up in-person clinical simulation presentations at several Illinois Advocate at Home offices to assess clinician knowledge and teach best practices for various wound care patient scenarios.

"This interactive teaching approach helps promote critical thinking skills. It helps us understand our nurses' thought processes and gain insights into the challenges they may face. We take all this into consideration when designing ongoing education content for our team in order to augment their learning experience," adds Riley.

As nurses share these best practices with their patients and family members, it will help reduce the risk of hospital readmissions and decrease the number of nursing visits per care episode.

See how Medline and Advocate Aurora Health are working together to improve patient outcomes through customized clinical education at https://youtu.be/p2DpmpqxRRA.

About Medline

Medline is a healthcare company: a manufacturer, distributor and solutions provider focused on improving the overall operating performance of healthcare. Medline works with both the country's largest healthcare systems and independent facilities across the continuum of care to provide the clinical and supply chain resources required for long-term financial viability in delivering high quality care. With the size of one of the country's largest companies and the agility of a family-owned business, Medline is able to invest in its customers for the long-term and rapidly respond with customized solutions. Headquartered in Northfield, Ill., Medline has 23,000+ employees worldwide, a fleet of nearly 1,000 trucks and does business in more than 90 countries. Learn more about Medline at www.medline.com.

About Advocate Aurora Health

Advocate Aurora Health is one of the 10 largest not-for-profit, integrated health systems in the United States and a leading employer in the Midwest with more than 70,000 employees, including more than 22,000 nurses and the region's largest employed medical staff and home health organization. A national leader in clinical innovation, health outcomes, consumer experience and value-based care, the system serves nearly 3 million patients annually in Illinois and Wisconsin across more than 500 sites of care. Advocate Aurora is engaged in hundreds of clinical trials and research studies and is nationally recognized for its expertise in cardiology, neurosciences, oncology and pediatrics. The organization contributed $2.1 billion in charitable care and services to its communities in 2018. We help people live well.

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

YouTube

SOURCE Medline

Related Links

https://www.medline.com

