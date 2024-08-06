Advocate Capital Celebrates 25th Anniversary

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Aug. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Advocate Capital, Inc. is celebrating their 25th anniversary as a company. Since Advocate Capital's founding in 1999, their mission has remained steadfast: to help an ever-increasing number of plaintiff law firms achieve even better results for their clients. Over the past quarter-century, they have had the privilege of standing beside their clients, supporting their fight for justice.

As passionate advocates of the Seventh Amendment, Advocate Capital recognizes the pivotal role that plaintiff attorneys play in our civil justice system and their tireless efforts to seek justice for their clients and make the world a safer place.

For 25 years, Advocate Capital has been committed to encouraging, educating, and supporting plaintiff law firms. They have continually sought innovative ways to provide the resources and support trial law firms need to pursue justice for their clients. Whether through financial assistance, educational initiatives, or personalized support, Advocate Capital's goal has always been to help their clients thrive and succeed.

On July 20th, Advocate Capital hosted a Songwriters' Night for their associates and friends to celebrate this milestone. The event featured prominent songwriters Lee Thomas Miller and the Warren Brothers, who played some of their famous songs and gave the stories behind them. Those in attendance enjoyed a great night with entertainment, food, drinks, and conversation.

Advocate Capital would like to extend their heartfelt thanks to their parent company, Pinnacle Financial Partners, and their associates, clients, vendors, and friends, who have been integral to their journey. The company is excited about the future and looks forward to continuing to grow and find new ways to support their law firm clients.

Advocate Capital, Inc. is the premier provider of strategic financial products for successful trial law firms. Advocate™ is passionate about helping plaintiff attorneys get even better results for their clients, mainly through their AdvoTrac® Case Expense Funding Service. Advocate Capital has served the plaintiff bar for 25 years and enjoys a client base that extends nationwide. For more information, visit www.AdvocateCapital.com or call 1.877.894.9724.

