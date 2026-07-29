Advocate Capital Reveals All-New Look

NASHVILLE, Tenn., July 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Advocate Capital, the nation's leading provider of financial solutions for contingent-fee law firms since 1999, has launched an all-new look, including a redesigned website, logo, tagline, and branding.

The new website features a more concise, organized navigation and informative content that will help prospective clients better understand Advocate Capital's AdvoTrac case expense financing service and other financial products.

Learn about Advocate Capital's proprietary case expense funding software platform, AdvoTrac®, in their new video. Speed Speed

To further demonstrate their intention to serve as a partner and resource to contingent-fee law firms, they've added more interactive elements, including an Impact on a Case Calculator, Education Center, and Find Your Rep map.

Advocate Capital's new tagline, "Empowering Justice," encapsulates its mission to help an ever-increasing number of plaintiff attorneys achieve even better results for their clients.

"Our goal for our redesign was to create a look and feel that demonstrates our mindset as a premium, technology-focused financing provider for contingent-fee law firms," said Paul Myers, CEO of Advocate Capital. "The new website is modern, user-friendly, and designed with the needs of plaintiff law firms in mind."

Advocate Capital is the premier provider of strategic financial products for successful trial law firms. They are passionate about helping plaintiff attorneys get even better results for their clients, mainly through their AdvoTrac® Case Expense Funding Service. AdvoTrac is a proprietary software platform that allows law firms to track case expenses case-by-case so they can recover borrowing costs, making the net cost of borrowing zero on the cases they win. Since 1999, Advocate Capital has served the plaintiff bar and has a nationwide client base. For more information, visit their all-new website at AdvocateCapital.com, or call 615-377-6872.

CONTACT:

Tina Burns

Advocate Capital,

https://www.advocatecapital.com/team/tina-r-burns/

SOURCE Advocate Capital, Inc.