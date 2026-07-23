Aimee Bleyer Named Winner of 2026 AAJ Paralegal of the Year Award, Sponsored by Advocate Capital

NASHVILLE, Tenn., July 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The winner of the 2026 American Association for Justice (AAJ) Paralegal of the Year Award, sponsored by Advocate Capital, is Aimee Bleyer, an award-winning litigation paralegal with Studinski Law, LLC.

The AAJ Paralegal of the Year Award is given to an exceptional AAJ Paralegal Affiliate member who has contributed to the paralegal profession and shown commitment to continuing legal education and community service.

Aimee Bleyer, American Association for Justice Paralegal of the Year 2026

She will receive the award at AAJ's Annual Convention on July 24-28 in Chicago. As part of the award, she will receive complimentary airfare, hotel accommodations, and convention registration.

Aimee has dedicated more than 17 years to representing victims of catastrophic injury and wrongful death. Before becoming a paralegal, she worked as a senior-level insurance claims adjuster, giving her a unique understanding of how insurers evaluate and defend complex claims, which is experience she now uses to advocate for injured clients.

Aimee is a State Bar of Wisconsin Certified Paralegal and a Wisconsin Association for Justice Personal Injury Certified Paralegal. She is an active member of the American Association for Justice, the Wisconsin Association for Justice, and the Academy of Truck Accident Attorneys.

Beyond her work on cases, Aimee is a passionate advocate for the paralegal profession. She serves as the Central Region Director for the Paralegal Association of Wisconsin and co-chairs the Wisconsin Association for Justice Paralegal Board. She recently served as the sole paralegal member of the Wisconsin Supreme Court's Attorney Retention and Recruitment Committee and currently serves on a task force created by the Wisconsin Access to Justice Commission. She enjoys building high-performing paralegal support teams and educating other paralegals on best practices, professional growth, and emerging technology.

In 2025, Aimee was honored with the Wisconsin Association for Justice's Paralegal of the Year Award, celebrating her outstanding service to clients, leadership within the legal community, and unwavering commitment to advancing the paralegal profession.

Advocate Capital is proud to sponsor this award that recognizes the key role that paralegals play in our nation's civil justice system. Congratulations to Aimee Bleyer on this well-deserved honor. For more information on Advocate Capital, visit AdvocateCapital.com or call 615-377-6872.

CONTACT:

Tina Burns

Senior Vice President

Advocate Capital

www.advocatecapital.com/team/tina-r-burns/

SOURCE Advocate Capital, Inc.