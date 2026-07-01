ADVOCATE CAPITAL'S ADVOCAP INSURANCE COMPANY LAUNCHES CASE EXPENSE INSURANCE PROGRAM FOR CONTINGENT-FEE LAW FIRMS NATIONWIDE

NASHVILLE, Tenn., July 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- AdvoCap Insurance Agency, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Advocate Capital, Inc., the nation's leading provider of financial solutions for contingent-fee law firms, today announced the launch of its new Case Expense Insurance Program, an innovative insurance product designed exclusively for plaintiff and contingent-fee law firms across the United States.

The Case Expense Insurance Program is designed to help law firms protect the significant investments they make in advancing litigation costs. By providing coverage for eligible case expenses in qualifying matters, the program offers firms a powerful new risk-management tool that can strengthen balance sheets, improve financial predictability, and enable attorneys to pursue meritorious cases with greater confidence.

For decades, contingent-fee firms have borne the financial burden of advancing substantial litigation expenses, including expert witness fees, medical record retrieval, deposition costs, accident reconstruction, and other case-related expenditures. While these investments are often necessary to maximize client outcomes, they can create significant financial exposure when cases do not result in recovery.

AdvoCap Insurance's new Case Expense Insurance Program addresses this challenge by helping law firms mitigate the risk associated with unrecovered case costs, allowing firms to focus on achieving the best possible results for their clients rather than limiting case investments due to financial concerns.

"Plaintiff firms routinely make significant financial commitments before seeing any return," said Donna Jones, President of Advocate Capital and AdvoCap Insurance. "This program provides an additional layer of protection that can help firms grow strategically, manage uncertainty, and continue investing in the cases that matter most to their clients."

Key benefits of the Case Expense Insurance Program include:

Protection against eligible unrecovered litigation expenses

Enhanced financial stability and risk management

Improved capital efficiency and cash flow planning

The Case Expense Insurance Program is now available exclusively through AdvoCap Insurance to qualified law firms throughout the United States.

Law firms interested in learning more about the program may contact AdvoCap Insurance directly to discuss eligibility requirements, coverage options, and enrollment opportunities.

CONTACT:

Tina Burns

Advocate Capital, Inc.,

https://www.advocatecapital.com/team/tina-r-burns/

SOURCE Advocate Capital, Inc.