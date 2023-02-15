Advocate Health Advisors Continues to Expand Team, Welcoming New Regional Manager Almo Cattani

A new regional manager joins the national industry-leading Field Marketing Organization in the Medicare market to recruit, train and empower agents.

ENGLEWOOD, Fla., Feb. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Advocate Health Advisors is thrilled to announce Almo Cattani has joined the team as a regional manager, South Florida. Within his new role, Cattani will recruit, train, and empower Medicare agents within his region to become selfless contributors in their local markets.

Cattani received his Associates in Information Technology from Florida Career College before going on to join Bright Healthcare in South Florida as a Medicare broker manager. In his previous role, per Cattani, he successfully launched the company's product offering in the nation's most competitive market.

"I'm looking forward to providing top-level support, training, and tools to help develop the skills needed to ensure our clients are enrolled in the plan that best suits their need in this constantly evolving Medicare market," added Cattani.

Originally from Connecticut, Cattani now resides in South Florida. To learn more about Advocate Health Advisors visit, www.advocatehealthadvisors.com.

About Advocate Health Advisors

Advocate Health Advisors (AHA) is the national industry-leading Field Marketing Organization (FMO) in the Medicare market, licensed in all 50 states and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico. A values-based, community-focused organization, AHA provides its agents and agencies with an unparalleled level of customized support and appreciation, leveraging a track record of successes, best practices, national partnerships, and infrastructure. The company helps local health insurance agents succeed before, during, and after the sale by providing access to quality products that promote consumer health and well-being. AHA agents are committed to helping folks make informed decisions as they first become eligible for Medicare benefits or change existing Medicare coverage. For more information, visit www.advocatehealthadvisors.com/.

Press Contact:

Megan Cuellar

928-300-4431

[email protected]

Company Contact:

John Lane

[email protected]

SOURCE Advocate Health Advisors