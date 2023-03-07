Advocate Health Advisors Continues to Expand Team, Welcoming New Regional Manager Patricia Howard

Howard join s the national industry-leading Field Marketing Organization in the Medicare market to recruit, train and empower agents.

NEW YORK, March 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Advocate Health Advisors is thrilled to announce Patricia Howard has joined the team as a regional manager, New Jersey and Staten Island. Within her new role, Howard will recruit, train, and empower Medicare agents within her regions to become selfless contributors in their local markets.

Howard most recently worked for a Insurtech company where she played a lead role in developing a national recruiting program centered around 1099 Medicare agents. She began her journey as an insurance agent in 2003 before eventually specializing in Medicare and other financial services products.

"I am proud to be with Advocate Health Advisors, a national and industry leader with eighteen strong years behind them," Howard said. "I look forward to working with both new and experienced agents to expand what they can accomplish in this space."

Howard currently resides in New York City and services the New Jersey and Staten Island markets.To learn more about Advocate Health Advisors visit, www.advocatehealthadvisors.com.

About Advocate Health Advisors

Advocate Health Advisors (AHA) is the national industry-leading Field Marketing Organization (FMO) in the Medicare market, licensed in all 50 states and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico. A values-based, community-focused organization, AHA provides its agents and agencies with an unparalleled level of customized support and appreciation, leveraging a track record of successes, best practices, national partnerships, and infrastructure. The company helps local health insurance agents succeed before, during, and after the sale by providing access to quality products that promote consumer health and well-being. AHA agents are committed to helping folks make informed decisions as they first become eligible for Medicare benefits or change existing Medicare coverage. For more information, visit www.advocatehealthadvisors.com/.

